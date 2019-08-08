DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
For the first time, high-speed rail available during Hajj pilgrimage

Marnie Hunter, CNNPublished 8th August 2019
Saudi passengers walk in the platform at Mecca's train station on October 11, 2018 as the new high-speed railway line linking Mecca and Medina opens. - The Haramain High Speed Rail system will transport Muslim pilgrims, as well as regular travellers, 450 kilometres (280 miles) between the two cities via the Red Sea port of Jeddah in two hours. Thirty-five passenger trains capable of travelling at speeds of 300 kilometres per hour will slash the travel time from several hours to 120 minutes, transport officials said. The rail project, dogged by several delays, was built at a cost of more than $16 billion, according to Saudi media. (Photo by BANDAR ALDANDANI / AFP) (Photo credit should read BANDAR ALDANDANI/AFP/Getty Images)
(CNN) — High-speed rail service will be available for the first time this year during Hajj, the pilgrimage by Muslims to Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca.
Some of the millions of pilgrims expected to make the journey will be riding Haramain High Speed Rail (HHR), which links Mecca to Medina and passes through three stations: Jeddah, King Abdul Aziz International Airport and King Abdullah Economic City in Rabigh, according to the railway's website.
The railway launched in October 2018, after the Hajj, so this year is its first handling the annual crush of pilgrims. In 2018, 2.37 million Muslims made the journey to Mecca.
The pilgrimage, which begins Friday and lasts five days, is one of the five pillars of Islam. Every Muslim is required to perform the Hajj at least once in their lifetime, if they are physically and financially able.
A road trip between the holy cities of Medina and Mecca can take as long as 10 hours during Hajj, according to Arab News. HHR train service between the two cities takes about two hours.
The trains travel at 300 kilometers per hour (186 miles per hour) on electrified rails. The technology is designed to handle temperatures up to 50°C (122°F), Saudi Arabia's maximum temperature, according to the HHR website.
There are 35 trains, each with 13 cars and 417 seats in two classes -- business and economy.
The high-speed rail line has a capacity of 60 million passengers a year.
CNN's Jeffrey Kopp contributed to this report.
