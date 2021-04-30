Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Cruise is ready to set sail

(CNN) — Gwyneth Paltrow 's Goop Cruise is finally going full steam ahead after its much-hyped debut was canceled thanks to the coronavirus pandemic

The Goop founder and Oscar winner heralded the 2022 return of her Celebrity Cruises partnership by sharing a photo of herself wearing a bikini on the beach while staring off into the distance.

"I am always happiest by, in or on the sea! In 2022 my @goop team and I are going to join @celebritycruises on their new ship, Celebrity Beyond," the caption read.

She added that she's taking a hands-on approach working on "special projects" in her role as Celebrity's new Well-being Advisor.

"My team @goop is curating programming and fitness kits to add to Celebrity's wellness experience. I'm sworn to secrecy on the rest -- keep an eye out for the details coming soon," she teased.

Although the 48-year-old star remained tight-lipped on the specifics of the itinerary, the original Goop cruise -- set to be a unique wellness experience on the high seas -- had been scheduled to depart from Barcelona and sail around the Mediterranean over the course of 11 days in August last year.

Paltrow founded Goop in 2008. The company has since evolved from a weekly newsletter aimed at providing information related to food, health and travel into to a fully fledged wellness brand.

"Sometimes I'll come across something that hurts my feelings, But I really believe in what we're trying to do here which is really connect and uplift women," she told CNBC's "Trailblazers" in 2017. "We feel like we're really here... to serve the community and start conversations."

In May last year the actress-turned-businesswoman revealed she became interested in wellness after father was diagnosed with throat cancer.