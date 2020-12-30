Traveling to Grenada during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Editor's Note — CNN Travel updates this article periodically. It was last updated in its entirety on December 29.

(CNN) — If you're planning a trip to Grenada, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The basics

Grenada went into a state of emergency on March 25 but has since eased restrictions while mandating face coverings and social distancing. It reopened for international travel on July 15, but requires a negative test taken prior to departure, and quarantining on arrival. Arrivals from the UK are banned until further notice.

What's on offer

The Spice Island is the perfect introduction to the Caribbean. It has beaches to rival every other island in the region, as well as lush rainforest that's ripe for exploration when not kicking back by the pool, sipping on local rum.

Who can go

Anyone can travel to Grenada, providing they can show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, download the country's contact tracing app and complete a travel authorization form via Grenada's Covid19 government website

Following the discovery of a new variant, Grenada has banned all air traffic to and from the UK until further notice.

What are the restrictions?

As well as being asked to take a PCR test 72 hours before departure, all visitors are given a health screening on arrival, including a temperature check. They must then spend four days in quarantine at a government-approved hotel, before the option of taking a further PCR test to be able to go out into the community. These take about two days to come through, so count on quarantining for six. Those who do not wish to take a second test can remain at their resort for the duration of their stay. This applies to everyone aged five and older.

All travelers must get a "Pure Safe Travel" certificate in order to travel to Grenada and have a minimum seven day reservation at a Pure Safe hotel, accredited by the government. Stays at non-accredited accommodation are not permitted. Returning nationals and residents can, however, apply for seven-day home quarantine as an alternative via the Grenada government website.

What's the Covid situation?

Grenada has fared much better than most countries, with just 124 cases in total and no deaths from Covid.

What can visitors expect?

While all travelers must spend at least four days quarantining at their resort and wear masks at all times, the island itself provides a perfect break from the stresses of the pandemic. Bars and restaurants are open, while adhering to social distancing rules, but nightclubs remain shut. Social events with up to 20 people are now permitted.

Useful links

Our latest coverage