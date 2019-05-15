(CNN) — A wee dram and a roaring fire sound like the perfect end to a day along Scotland's far north coast.

Throw in a castle, plus royal history past and present, and you have The Granary Lodge -- a new bed and breakfast operated by the Prince of Wales' foundation on the grounds of The Castle of Mey in Caithness

The lodge, housed in the castle's former grain storage facility, was formally unveiled last week by Prince Charles. It offers 10 distinctive guest rooms, including two suites, plus a cozy drawing room and breakfast featuring locally sourced ingredients.

The Castle of Mey, built by George, the 4th Earl of Caithness, was fraught with family drama early on. It was eventually renamed Barrogill Castle and became the seat of the Earls of Caithness for a century.

It changed hands several times before it was purchased by Prince Charles' grandmother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother in 1952.

The Granary Lodge has 10 guest rooms and an inviting drawing room. John Baikie/The Granary Lodge

She oversaw renovation and restoration of the castle and its gardens and parklands and changed its name back to The Castle of Mey.

The Granary Lodge's interiors reflect the Queen Mother's influence.

"Our objective for the interior design was to achieve a classic and timeless style that reflects the special affinity between The Castle of Mey and The Queen Mother," said Robert Lovie, director of outreach for The Prince's Foundation, which oversees the castle and the lodge through The Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust.

"All of the fittings, fabrics and fixtures are of a traditional style in keeping with the interior of the castle itself, and there is a strong Scottish feel that mirrors Her Majesty's great love for Scotland," Lovie said in a statement.

Bright, airy rooms splashed with floral fabrics and artwork depicting creatures of the field and sea overlook Pentland Firth, a strait separating the wild Orkney Islands from Caithness.

Prince Charles goes on holiday each summer at The Castle of Mey. It is otherwise open to the public daily from May through September.