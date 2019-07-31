(CNN) — A new walkway in China set to be the longest glass bridge in the world has an unexpected twist -- it spirals through the air, offering spectacular views of the surrounding scenery.

Due to open next month the walkway will stretch across southwest China's Huangguoshu Scenic Area , known for its waterfalls and limestone formations.

Raising the stakes for visitors who like to challenge their fear of heights, the bridge is 550 meters long, or 1,804 feet, smashing the record of 488 meters (1,601 feet), set by another Chinese bridge.

Round the bend: The glass walkway is 550 meters long. CCTV

"We want to create a resort where tourists can be entertained and enjoy sports and leisure as well as health care, by integrating innovatively the elements of leisure, recreation, stimulation, amusement and health care," said Pan Zhaofu, director of the Huangguoshu Scenic Area.

The bridge offers views of the Huangguoshu Scenic Area. CCTV

Construction began in March, with a total investment of about $1 million.