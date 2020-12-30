Traveling to Ghana during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Editor's Note — CNN Travel updates this article periodically. It was last updated in its entirety on December 29.

(CNN) — If you're planning a trip to Ghana, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The basics

Ghana reopened to international flights on September 1. However, land and sea borders remain closed. All visitors must have proof of a negative test and take a further test on arrival.

What's on offer

Ghana may be blessed with some of West Africa's finest beaches, but it's so much more than a place to sunbathe. Its coastal forts offer an unflinching insight into the slave trade which was run by the British from these shores. The rambling Kejetia Market, in Kumasi, in the southwest of the country, is said to be the largest in this part of the continent, selling everything from jewelry to footwear. In the north, Mole National Park is the ideal place to see some of Africa's most famous animals, including elephants, hippos and warthogs.

Who can go

All visitors are now allowed into Ghana via Accra, as long as they have a negative test and undertake a second test on arrival at Kotoka International Airport.

What are the restrictions?

As well as having proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, all passengers aged five and over must undertake an additional antigen test on arrival. This costs $150 per passenger, with results available within 30 minutes. Payment must be made online prior to boarding the flight to Ghana.

Anyone testing positive on arrival will immediately be transferred to hospital for further assessment. Anyone required to isolate in a government health facility must do so at their own cost.

All passengers must complete an online health declaration form and may be asked to do so again on board before landing.

What's the Covid situation?

Ghana has registered under 55,000 cases of Covid-19 and 333 deaths so far. The country has been lauded for its response and the way it has kept numbers down.

What can visitors expect?

Masks are mandatory in public and when using public transit -- not wearing one is an arrestable offense. This includes in places such as markets and car parks.

