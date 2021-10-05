German hotel investigating after Jewish musician says he was discriminated against

(CNN) — A hotel in Germany has launched an investigation and suspended employees after musician Gil Ofarim, who is Jewish, alleged he was discriminated against on Monday because he was prominently wearing a Star of David necklace.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesda y, Ofarim said an employee at the Westin Hotel in Leipzig, eastern Germany, allowed others to skip him in line, then told him to "pack up his star" before allowing him to check in.

The Westin Hotel has launched an investigation into the incident, the general manager of the Leipzig location, Andreas Hachmeister, told CNN in an email.

"We are worried about this report and take the incident very seriously," Hachmeister said. "Our goal is to integrate, support and respect all our guests and employees no matter which religion they believe in. The employees concerned have been suspended and we will clarify the issue without compromises. We are a cosmopolitan, international hotel and reject all kind of discrimination."

Ofarim's manager, Yvonne Probst, said in a statement, "Gil was still visibly shocked today as he has to cope with yesterday's incident in Leipzig."