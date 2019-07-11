Germany's 30 most beautiful places

(CNN) — Germany has been center stage through much of world history. Today, travelers head to the fascinating city of Berlin to get a firsthand look at remnants of 20th century events, such as World War II and the Cold War.

But even though the capital is the most popular tourist destination in the country, each of Germany's 16 states boast innumerable attractions: opulent palaces, rich forests, soaring mountains and picturesque villages.

Every corner of Germany has something to offer. The southern region of Bavaria is marked by lush emerald-green terrain and castles that seem as though they were plucked from the pages of a child's fairytale book. The north is home to glittering seaside cities, such as Bremen and Hamburg. In between, the country is filled with countless other gems like 45,000-year-old caves, towns that have gone untouched for hundreds of years and vibrant national parks.