7 fun things to do in the desert

(CNN) — Scorching days, freezing nights, precious little water and dangerous reptiles for company.

It's no surprise that deserts are among the most daunting places on Earth. Some may think they're best avoided.

But for the rest of us, these arid wildernesses can make for the ultimate travel playground. Read on for seven desert destinations around the world and a fun thing to do in each:

Namib Desert, Namibia: Horseback riding

Get in the saddle and really get to know Namibia. Hoberman Collection/UIG/Getty Images

Galloping through the world's oldest desert region is certainly not for travelers with weak hearts or thighs.

If remote landscapes are your thing, however, a bit of man-beast bonding in the Namib Desert should fill your Instagram feed for a month.

Rides can take you through the bush savannah and the Hakos Mountains, passing canyons, coastlines and oases and ending up at the shores of the Atlantic Ocean at Swakopmund.

Along the way you'll see wildlife in its natural environment: mountain zebra, oryx, ostrich, springbok and maybe even desert warthogs.

Lahbab Desert, United Arab Emirates: Dune bashing

One place where driving in a straight line will get you in trouble. Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images

Less than an hour's drive from the bright lights of urban Dubai , this is a desert-lite experience for visitors who want the adrenaline rush of being out in the sands without too much effort.

You and your buddies can climb into a sturdy four-wheel drive and let your driver take on the might of Lahbab Desert sand dunes for you.

All you've got to do is sit tight and keep your eyes open -- not easy when your stomach is rolling, sheets of sand are spraying against the windows and your driver is pumping nauseatingly upbeat chart hits from tinny speakers.

Warning: Don't embark on this one with a hangover.

If you're even more daring, try skydiving in Dubai (see the video atop this story for more on that).

Sonoran Desert, Arizona: Hiking

Hiking through an "alive" desert. Shutterstock

If you want a less intense desert experience and the chance to take in as much nature as possible, you need to get to Arizona.

One of the world's most "alive" deserts, a slow-paced trek through Sonoran Desert allows you to see coyotes, roadrunners, mountain lions, zebra-striped lizards and more amazing desert-dwelling critters, as well as what hike organizers describe as a "botanical garden of desert plants."

Some of the hikes across this region are more grueling than others -- you can choose a level that suits your stamina.

Related content National Park adventures: Best parks to get your thrills

Usaka Desert, Peru: Sandboarding

Sandboarding is similar to snowboarding but takes place on sand dunes. Ricardo Ribas/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Snowboarding? Wakeboarding? Think you've done every board out there?

Well then, the last terrain you need to conquer by board is the desert. You can do sand surf anywhere there are sandy slopes.

All you need is a sandboard and a lot of determination -- hauling yourself back up the sand dunes after each run can be agonizing.

Many adventure companies rent out boards and teach the basics as part of desert safaris so you can get a feel for the sport.

Nevada's deserts, United States: Hang gliding

What better place to gaze at the endless rolling landscapes of a Nevada desert than from high above it?

You won't have to put up with intense heat, sandy winds or back-breaking dune climbing to get a decent view -- it'll all be laid out beneath you.

There's an active hang-gliding scene in Nevada, and plenty of centers that can get you airborne. Don't worry -- you won't just be strapped into a harness and launched off a hillside. Or you can fly tandem with an experienced hang glider pilot.

Related content 10 places to explore outside Las Vegas

Thar Desert, India: Camel racing

Camel race during the Desert Festival in Jaisalmer, India. Yousuf Tushar/LightRocket/Getty Images

Running camels look, in a word, demented. They have none of the elegant power of horses or the raw grace of big cats. Their legs splay crazily out to the sides, Bambi-style. And they seem permanently off-kilter.

But don't be fooled by their awkward appearance. Camels can gallop at up to 64 kph (40 mph) in short bursts. At major racing events, big bucks are often at stake.

Events take place in various deserts, but one of the most riotous events is the Bikaner Camel Festival, held each January in the Thar Desert of northwestern India. Here, you'll also see camel processions, milking and competitions for the best decorated camel.

Sinai Desert, Egypt: Quad biking

Tourists ride quad-bikes during part of a desert safari trip in Egypt. STR/AFP/Getty Images

Quad biking might look a little on the rough-and-tumble side, but in fact they're much smoother to drive than they look.