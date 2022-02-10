Frontier Airlines flight diverted due to disruptive passenger

(CNN) — It may be a new year, but there's no new behavior when it comes to unruly passengers in the skies.
And it looks like the behavior has continued into February, with a US flight being diverted due to a disruptive passenger.
The Frontier Airlines plane was traveling from New York LaGuardia to Orlando, but was forced to divert to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina.
The airport announced the unexpected arrival in a statement, saying it was down to a "disruptive passenger."
Frontier flight 1335 took off early, shortly before 6 p.m., and was scheduled to arrive at 9:11 p.m. at Orlando.
However, it was diverted to RDU at approximately 8:15 p.m., with RDU law enforcement, fire-rescue and Wake County EMS responding, the airport said.
At about 9:40 p.m., the flight was able to resume its journey to Orlando, according to RDU.
It finally arrived at its destination at 11.10 p.m..
A video -- which CNN has so far been unable to verify -- appears to show a shouting man being subdued by a group of fellow passengers. One passenger told local media that the man had been threatening others on board. The news comes just a day after an American Airlines flight from North Carolina to Los Angeles was diverted to New Mexico overnight after a passenger made a "threatening statement" to a crew member.
CNN has reached out to Frontier Airlines for more information.
Additional reporting by CNN's Chris Boyette, Michelle Watson and Gregory Wallace