Frontier Airlines flight diverted due to disruptive passenger

(CNN) — It may be a new year, but there's no new behavior when it comes to unruly passengers in the skies.

And it looks like the behavior has continued into February, with a US flight being diverted due to a disruptive passenger.

The Frontier Airlines plane was traveling from New York LaGuardia to Orlando, but was forced to divert to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina.

The airport announced the unexpected arrival in a statement, saying it was down to a "disruptive passenger."

Related content American Airlines flight diverted after passenger made threatening statement, airline says

Frontier flight 1335 took off early, shortly before 6 p.m., and was scheduled to arrive at 9:11 p.m. at Orlando.

However, it was diverted to RDU at approximately 8:15 p.m., with RDU law enforcement, fire-rescue and Wake County EMS responding, the airport said.

At about 9:40 p.m., the flight was able to resume its journey to Orlando, according to RDU.

It finally arrived at its destination at 11.10 p.m..

Related content Partying passengers stuck in Mexico after airlines decline to fly them home

A video -- which CNN has so far been unable to verify -- appears to show a shouting man being subdued by a group of fellow passengers. One passenger told local media that the man had been threatening others on board.

The news comes just a day after an American Airlines flight from North Carolina to Los Angeles was diverted to New Mexico overnight after a passenger made a "threatening statement" to a crew member.