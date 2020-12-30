Traveling to France during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Editor's Note — CNN Travel updates this article periodically. It was last updated in its entirety on December 28.

(CNN) — If you're planning a trip to France, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The basics

France has some of the most stringent Covid-19 restrictions in the world. Although it reopened to visitors over the summer, it went back into full lockdown during November and is only tentatively emerging now. Arrivals are limited to residents of the European Union and those who fulfil the French government's exemption criteria.

What's on offer

Paris's perfect, historic boulevards, the fashionable sweep of La Croisette in Cannes and the rolling lavender fields and vineyards of Provence. France remains one of the world's most enduring tourist destinations.

With superb food, even better wine and landscapes and cities to satisfy every kind of traveler, it never disappoints.

Who can go

Those arriving from European Union countries, as well as those from Australia, Iceland, Japan, Liechtenstein, Rwanda, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland and Thailand can enter France without any restrictions. French nationals and permanent residents may return from any country. Arrivals from the UK are currently restricted, thanks to the new variant.

Those arriving from other countries must meet strict exemption criteria , complete a sworn declaration that they do not have any Covid-19 symptoms and have an exempted international movement certificate. These are available from the French Interior Ministry

What are the restrictions?

Those arriving in France from the EU and exempted countries do not have to undergo a test on arrival or undertake a period of quarantine, but must abide by France's strict rules on movement within the country.

Anyone coming into France from another country for an essential purpose is asked to provide a negative test result taken within 72 hours of departure. Failure to do so may result in having to take a test on arrival and being asked to self-isolate.

What's the Covid situation?

France has been one of the hardest hit countries in Europe, suffering over 2.5 million cases and 62,746 deaths as of December 28. However, numbers are dropping, from more than 86,000 cases in a single day in early November, to under 9,000 a day in late December. Having said that, the situation remains critical, with ongoing concerns about hospital capacity.

France relaunched its test and trace app in October. TousAntiCovid is available for iPhone and Android devices.

What can visitors expect?

France has brought back many of the tough measures which marked out its first lockdown in early 2020. There is a nightly curfew from 8pm to 6am. Bars, gyms, museums and theaters are closed, although shops and libraries are now open. Masks must be worn at all times on public transport and in enclosed public spaces.

