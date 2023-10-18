Paris CNN —

Six airports in France were forced to evacuate on Wednesday for security reasons.

Lille airport in northern France said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the airport was being evacuated because of a bomb threat, with security operations on site.

The airport in the southern city of Toulouse said in a statement that it had also evacuated due to a bomb threat, with traffic halted for the time being.

CNN affiliate BFMTV reported, citing a police source, that the airports in Nantes and Beauvais, outside Paris, had also been evacuated for security reasons.

Earlier Wednesday, Lyon-Bron airport in eastern France and the airport in the southern city of Nice were also evacuated but operations have since resumed. Lyon-Bron was evacuated because of a bomb scare while the Nice evacuation was due to abandoned luggage, the two airports told CNN.

Meanwhile, the Palace of Versailles near Paris is evacuating visitors due to security reasons for the third time in less than a week, the venue said on its website on Wednesday.

The venue was forced to evacuate on Tuesday due to a suspicious item, and over the weekend due to a bomb threat. CNN has reached out to the police for comment.

France raised its security alert level to the highest possible following a knife attack at a school in the northern city of Arras last week.