'Four Seasons Jet 2.0' to take flight in 2021

(CNN) — The Four Seasons Private Jet is getting a very glamorous upgrade.

A fully customized Airbus A321 LR, part of the new Airbus NEO family, is being brought in to replace the current model, the luxury group has announced.

Due to take flight in early 2021, the new aircraft will feature "the widest and tallest cabin in its class" as well as spacious lavatories and an expansive lounge area.

Interactive experiences

The new Four Seasons Private Jet includes a spacious lounge which will host workshops. Courtesy Four Seasons

The state-of-the-art plane has room for 48 passengers -- with a layout design that ensures guests can socialize easily while in their seats.

Each of the leather handcrafted chairs offers six and a half feet (two meters) of personal space and include an additional ottoman, just in case passengers feel the urge to pull up a seat closer to one of their companions.

"When designing the new Four Seasons Private Jet, we were inspired by the glamor and prestige of air travel in times past, when every flight was a special occasion," says Dana Kalczak, Vice President of Design at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

"With a laser focus on comfort and functionality, our aim is to create an environment that encourages spontaneous social interaction between everyone on board, reinforcing the power of connection.

The new Four Seasons Private Jet also boasts an on-board Four Seasons Executive Chef who'll prepare meals "inspired by the journey itself," while interactive workshops hosted by mixology, culinary and wellness experts are to be held in the lounge area.

Five-star service

The luxury aircraft boasts 48 custom handcrafted leather seats. Courtesy Four Seasons

Renderings of the meticulously designed aircraft, dubbed the "Four Seasons Jet 2.0," were released this week.

It comes four years after the Toronto-based brand launched its first customized private jet for bespoke group excursions.

Each journey includes air travel and ground transportation, planned excursions, all meals, some drinks and accommodation in Four Seasons properties.

While the current plane, a Boeing 757, has a twin-engine short-to-medium-range jetliner that can fly both long- and short-range routes, Four Seasons apparently opted for the Airbus A321 LR this time round as it accommodated greater customization.

"The Four Seasons Private Jet experience defines modern luxury air travel, encouraging meaningful connections between people and places while delivering a seamless and highly personalized journey," says Christian Clerc, President of Worldwide Hotel Operations at Four Seasons.

"Building on the tremendous success of our Private Jet program to date, with consistent sell-outs, wait lists, and near-perfect guest satisfaction rates, our drive to continuously innovate and push the conventional limits of travel has led to this new opportunity to experience Four Seasons like never before."

New itineraries aboard the new Four Seasons Jet are currently in development.