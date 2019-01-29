(CNN) — There are the five-star hotels with excellent concierge services -- and then there are the five-star hotels that provide you with a personal 24-hour butler for the duration of your stay

For those who can afford to pay more than $1,000 a night for a room, travel expectations are extremely high. And a hotel's stars take on a whole new meaning.

Guests plunking down at least four figures for a single night are used to attentive service, luxurious details and, perhaps most importantly, utmost discretion. And of course, this level of luxury is certainly not one-size-fits-all. The properties on this list range from miniscule, secluded camps in hard-to-get-to areas to large, lavish hotels in some of the top urban centers of the world.

Distinct as each property is, they all share one essential commonality: attention to every detail.

Whether that's encapsulated in high-tech room features, on-site restaurants that source local ingredients or a staff-to-guest ratio that's more fitting for a world leader than a vacationer, these upscale spots do everything they can to make a convincing argument for the steep price.

Read on for eight hotels that are worth the four figures a night:

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

The iconic, sail-shaped tower of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is the epitome of luxury. Even entry-level rooms (starting at $1,300) boast world-class amenities. Photo courtesy of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Starting rate: $1,300 a night

This iconic, sail-shaped tower is nearly synonymous with Dubai's over-the-top luxury reputation. It even bills itself as the world's most luxurious hotel on its website.

Perks start even before you reach the property.

An optional chauffeur-driven Rolls Royce is available to whisk you straight from the airport to the hotel, where you'll check into one of the 202 duplex suites. You'll have your own dedicated butler 24/7, who can arrange anything from a helicopter tour (the hotel boasts its own rooftop helipad) to romantic dinners on the property's private beach.

Forget minimalism: More is more in the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah's royal suite. Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

While all rooms here are magnificent in size, the ultimate splurge is the royal two-bedroom suite, which, at over 8,000 square feet, comes equipped with its own cinema room, library and private dining room that seats up to 12 people.

But even the entry level rooms here boast amenities that not many other five-star hotels can top.

Take the bathroom, for starters. It comes equipped with full-size, his-and-hers Hermes toiletries, a five-head rain shower and a large Jacuzzi.

When it's time to turn in for the night, guests can choose from 14 pillow types to pair with eiderdown duvets and supple Egyptian cotton linen sheets.

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah , Jumeirah St, Dubai, United Arab Emirates; +971 4 301 7777

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle

At the Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, don't let the word "tented" fool you. This is luxury all the way. Courtesy of Four Seasons

Starting rate: Two-night adventure package is $2,600

There's glamping and then there's glamping. At this remote property in Northern Thailand -- called the Golden Triangle, as it borders Laos and Myanmar -- guests stay in one of only 15 secluded tents. Don't let the word "tent" mislead you -- each one boasts a handmade soaking tub, rustic safari decor and a sleek deck to enjoy the mountain views.

The real draw here, however, is getting up close and personal with the resort's elephants, which live at an on-site camp. Experiences with the animals range from watching the sunrise over the Mekong River astride an elephant to a candlelit, al fresco dinner at the elephant camp, where traditional Thai musicians play folk songs as you dine.

Related content Northern Thailand food: 9 dishes every visitor needs to try

Tented Camp's outdoor spa, which is included in the room rate, even provides services for the budding mahout (that's an elephant rider). The mahout recovery massage uses poultices filled with camphor, lime and lemongrass to soothe tired muscles.

Other luxury perks provided at no additional cost include learning the art of Thai massage, a daily wine tasting inside the charming, thatched-roof wine cave, and all meals, which include Thai specialties such as the addictive northern egg noodle curry with chicken and coconut milk.

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle , 499 MOO1 T. Vieng, Chiang Rai, Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai 57150, Thailand; +66 53 910 200

Four Seasons Hotel George V

Paris' Hotel George V is an art deco masterpiece and one of the city's absolute best and most luxurious stays. Courtesy of George V

Starting rate: Approximately $1,372 for a double room

A different Golden Triangle, that of the moneyed district near the Champs-Élysées in Paris, is where guests will find the art deco masterpiece George V, one of the city's most famed and expensive addresses.

Guests certainly pay for the privilege of name-dropping this legendary hotel, but the amenities here at least help soften the blow. Even the smallest rooms are over 500 square feet and feature high ceilings, marble bathrooms kitted out with thick terry bathrobes and exquisite decor done in the style of Louis XVI.

Related content What $34,000 can buy you at the Louvre in Paris

The penthouse suite at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris is decked out like a well-curated apartment.

And while the hotel does take pride in its three on-site restaurants with five Michelin stars between them, it would be a pity to miss the decadent room service menu, which enables guests to have a steak and a bottle of Burgundy delivered from three-starred Le Cinq straight to your bed.

Those looking for majestic views should book the hotel's 1,600-square-foot penthouse. Its airy terrace overlooks the Eiffel Tower, and the room features 360-degree views of the city.

Inside, the suite is paved with travertine, the walls are accented with sycamore wood and a luxurious infinity bath is decked out with a chromotherapy system.

Four Seasons Hotel George V , 31 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris, France; +33 1 49 52 70 00

Guana Island

Venturing outside Guana Island's resort grounds can mean having a "castaway picnic" arranged by staff. A cell phone is provided for when guests are ready to return to the property. Photo courtesy of Guana Island

Starting rate: $1,570 during high season

This privately owned, 850-acre island in the British Virgin Islands is Caribbean luxury at its finest. With seven beaches, miles of tropical forest and no more than 32 guests on the island at any time, it's easy to imagine you're shipwrecked on the most glamorous deserted island ever.

Adding to the seclusion are the lack of TVs, phones and computers in most rooms. The idea here is to unplug, in style.

And gourmands, take note: Executive Chef Xavier Arnau trained at El Bulli and Nobu London, and he regularly uses local seafood and produce from the island's own organic orchard in his menus (all meals, plus wine at lunch and dinner, are included in the room rate).

Venturing outside the resort grounds is a popular activity. The island has a network of 20 trails, many leading to secret beaches or postcard-perfect views. The staff can even arrange a "castaway picnic" -- a lavish lunch spread set up on a private beach, plus a cell phone for when you're ready to be "rescued."

Guests should keep their eyes peeled for dozens of tropical animals as the island is home to 50 species of birds and over a dozen reptiles and amphibians (none dangerous, for the record).

Guana Island , Guana Island, PO Box 3527, Road Town, Tortola VG11101, British Virgin Islands; +1 800 544 8262

Related content Luxe hotels you can afford to stay in

Helena Bay Lodge

The five spacious Helena Bay Lodge villas feature handmade linens from Europe, duvets from Hefel of Austria and Feiler towels from Germany. Photo courtesy of Helena Bay

Starting rate: $1,835 for double occupancy

Located in the northeast corner of New Zealand's North Island (about a 40-minute helicopter ride from Auckland), this isolated, 800-acre property caters to only 10 guests at a time, making it one of the most exclusive luxury resort in the world.

With over a mile of rugged coastline and four private beaches, it is the ultimate water playground for those with pockets deep enough to afford it. Activities here include gallivanting around the property on an electric Polaris Ranger, touring the on-site farm (including helping to round up the herd of Wagyu cattle ) and hunting for glow worms at the resort's creek.

Related content 15 great New Zealand beaches

Guests retire each night to one of five, oversized oceanfront villas, which feature handmade linens from Europe, rich duvets from Hefel of Austria and plush Feiler towels from Germany. Cult favorite Molton Brown provides the toiletries.

It's advisable to work up an appetite here. The on-site restaurant, Ristorante Don Alfonso, is an offshoot of the Michelin-starred original in southern Italy. And, with less than a dozen guests on property, the possibilities of where to dine are legion: Opt for a candlelit dinner in front of a log fire one night and a private beach picnic the next.

Helena Bay Lodge , 1948 Russell Rd, RD4, Helena Bay 0184, New Zealand; +64 9-433 6006

Royal Mansour Marrakech

Guests can channel their inner royal at the stunning Royal Mansour Marrakech, which is actually owned by the King of Morocco. The staff-to-guest ratio: 7-to-1. Courtesy Royal Mansour

Starting rate: $1,000 a night

Channel your inner royal at this stunning property, which is actually owned by the King of Morocco.

You'll certainly feel like a prince or princess with the seven to one ratio of staff to guests, but don't be surprised by the serenity of the place in spite of this. The hotel workers use an intricate maze of underground tunnels to cart luggage and deliver room service virtually unseen.

Architecture buffs will drool over the above-ground structures as well: The entry gate is a stunning feat of cedar wood, chiseled metal and sculpted plaster. The lodgings here are also different -- rather than rooms or suites, there are traditional Moroccan residences known as riads.

Related content What to do in Marrakech: 10 amazing attractions

Each stunning riad, 53 in total, is a triplex, with a courtyard and living room on the first floor, bedrooms on the second and a private terrace with killer views overlooking Marrakech on the top.

Weather is no match for these high-tech structures either; the roofs are equipped with rain sensors and automatically close when they sense moisture.

If you can tear yourself away from your personal palace, the hotel is also home to three restaurants and three bars, including the famed La Grande Table Marocaine, run by Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno.

Royal Mansour Marrakech , Rue Abou Abbas El Sebti، 40000, Morocco; +212 52980-8080

The Point

The 11 rooms at The Point, the former home of William Avery Rockefeller II, are spread across four log buildings, with guests allowed free range across the 75-acre spread on Lake Saranac. Courtesy of The Point

Starting price: $1,750 a night

Live like a Rockefeller for real. This lakefront Adirondack estate was once the private home of William Avery Rockefeller II, and it retains more than a whiff of its Gilded Age provenance.

To wit: Wednesday and Saturday evenings, there's a black-tie dress code for dinner, an homage to the lavish parties the Rockefellers once threw. The meal unto itself is an event: a seven-course tasting menu paired with wines, where guests dine together communally (all meals and activities are included in the rate here).

But apart from dinner dress codes, this Relais & Chateaux property espouses more laid-back luxury than rigid rules.

The 11 rooms are spread across four log buildings, with guests allowed free range across the 75-acre spread on Lake Saranac. The hospitable staff is willing to cater to guests' every whim, whether that's ice skating on the frozen lake during winter or arranging complimentary fishing licenses during the summer. They'll even organize picnics or cookouts for lunch, virtually anywhere on the property.

And pet owners rejoice: Canines are treated like royalty here, with amenities such as dog-friendly "Bowser beer," animal beds and pet life jackets provided for boating trips around the lake.

The Point , 222 Beaverwood Rd, Saranac Lake, NY 12983; +1 518 891 5674

Twin Farms

Nestled in the heart of Vermont, the bucolic Twin Farms sits on 300 acres and caters to those looking for seclusion and luxury. Photo Courtesy of Twin Farms

Starting rate: $1,600 a night

Nestled in the heart of Vermont, this bucolic, 300-acre property caters to those looking for seclusion and luxury.

Once the home of Nobel-prize winning author Sinclair Lewis and his wife, journalist Dorothy Thompson, the property has since been expanded to include 20 rooms, all of which include a fireplace, a complimentary Stave jigsaw puzzle to take home (the specific selection depends on the season) and hand-blended Out of the Woods bath and body products.

Related content A Vermont insider shares her travel secrets

All on-site activities are included in the room rate and include everything from fly-fishing in the fully stocked pond and ice skating with hot toddies on the lake to downhill skiing at the resort's six private trails.

All meals, wine pairings and spirits are also part of the all-inclusive experience. To cater to each guest's preferences, no set menus are available for most meals. Instead, guests fill out a concierge form before arriving, which details likes, dislikes and allergies, ensuring a bespoke, seasonal experience for everyone.

Favorite dishes, however, include lemon soufflé pancakes filled with fresh Vermont strawberries for breakfast and porcini-poached Vermont turkey for lunch. Dinner is held in the romantic, candlelit Main House every night, but guests can always opt for an intimate fireside meal in the privacy of their room instead.