A380 'Flying turtle' ready for take off

(CNN) — The Airbus A380 might be on the out , but Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) has just taken delivery of the first of three snazzy new editions of the superjumbo aircraft.

Come May 2019, the airline will add a "Flying Honu" to its fleet: this quirky aircraft is painted bright sky-blue and designed to resemble a sea turtle -- honu's a term used for sea turtles in Hawaii, this airplane's destination.

This new A380 serving the route from Tokyo , Japan to Honolulu, Hawaii. Later in the year it'll be joined by emerald green and orange turtle airplanes.

Quirky livery

This quirky aircraft will put a smile on your face. Courtesy Airbus

The blue turtle has officially arrived, complete with friendly eyes and intricate, shell-like paintwork. ANA says it used 16 different kinds of paint to create this special livery.

The introduction of this aircraft will mark the first time that first class will be available on ANA's Honolulu route.

16 different kinds of paint created the unique exterior. PASCAL PAVANI/AFP/Getty Images

The Flying Turtle is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engines and has huge capacity, accommodating 520 passengers across first class, business class, premium economy and economy.

520 passengers can fit on the aircraft. PASCAL PAVANI/AFP/Getty Images

"We are confident the A380 will be a huge success in service with All Nippon Airways, and we remain committed to supporting the airline's A380 operation -- as we will for all operators of this magnificent aircraft," said Airbus CEO Tom Enders during the delivery ceremony at Toulouse, France

Related content Airbus A380: Where to fly in a superjumbo before they go away

Future of A380

A380s are known for being smooth sailing. P.MASCLET / master films

With the arrival of the turtle, ANA becomes the 15th airline to operate the A380 -- known not only for being big, but also quiet and extra smooth.

It's beloved by fliers and pilots alike, but the aircraft's never quite taken off in the way Airbus hoped -- and in February 2019, the manufacturer announced that it'll cease production of the A380 by 2021.

ANA has become the 15th airline to operate the A380. A. DOUMENJOU/master films

Related content Is the Airbus A380 destined for a giant scrapheap?

Still, there are currently 232 A380s in service worldwide, operating on 120 routes across the globe.