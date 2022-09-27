Where things stand with major Florida theme parks as Hurricane Ian approaches

(CNN) — As Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday morning, Floridians were keeping an anxious eye on the rapidly intensifying storm. That included the operators of Florida's popular theme parks.

Here's a status report of where things stand as of 7:25 a.m. ET Tuesday with various major theme and water parks:

Busch Gardens (Tampa):

Ian's path remains uncertain , but on Tuesday morning, the Tampa Bay Area seemed likely to be in the crosshairs.

As a result, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay said it will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Due to the projected path of Hurricane Ian, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has enacted its Named Storm Policy... Precautions are in place following the parks' comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of our animals and ambassadors during this time," the park announced on its website.

"All admission tickets have been extended through December 31," the park said. Also, "annual Pass members' guest tickets with an expiration date of Sept. 30 will be extended through Oct. 16."

Discovery Cove (Orlando)

The all-inclusive day resort with animal encounters and tropical aquatic settings is also closing on Wednesday and Thursday.

The parks said it "will reschedule or refund reservations booked online or from the call center. We will not apply any cancellation or change fees for this service." You can call +1 407-513-4600 to find out more.

Disney World (Orlando)

Most of Disney World's properties remain open.

The resort said on its website that it's "currently operating under normal conditions as we prepare to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service."

However, some properties and units are closing. The following are closing Wednesday through Friday:

• Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

• Copper Creek Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge

• Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

• The Bungalows at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

Closing Wednesday through Thursday are:

• Disney's Typhoon Lagoon (Blizzard Beach is currently closed anyway)

• Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf

Disney Springs, a shopping, dining and entertainment area, remains open.

Universal Resort (Orlando)

The movie-themed park of thrill rides is continuing normal park operations currently. The park's severe weather policy does have no-fee rescheduling or cancellation policies in place should it close.