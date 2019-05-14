This floating bar in the Caribbean sea is looking for a bartender

(CNN) — Another day, another company offering a "dream job" in a tropical location as a publicity stunt -- although we have to admit this one's pretty cool.

Floyd's Pelican Bar, a wooden shack bar in Jamaica that's only accessible by boat, is giving one lucky applicant the opportunity to "pull pints in one of the most Instagrammable drinking spots in the world."

According to the ad created by UK travel company Virgin Holidays, owner Floyd Forbes has finally decided to take a break after nearly 18 years behind the bar, and needs someone to fill in for him this summer.

Job of a lifetime

Owner Floyd Forbes, pictured with model Jodie Kidd, is taking his first break in nearly 18 years. Courtesy Joe Pepler/ PinPep

Sadly it's not a permanent role. After the week's over, it's back to reality.

Open to UK residents with bar/pub experience, the job will involve serving piña coladas and rum punches at the wooden establishment.

Further job requirements include chatting to locals and tourists over a beer and "throwing the occasional fish to the resident pelicans," who provided the inspiration for the bar's name.

Candidates must also be willing to manage the play list, smile at passing boats and "commute by boat or paddle board, even when the weather is a little too beautiful to go to work."

Dubbed one of the coolest watering holes in the world, Floyd's Pelican Bar is a favorite with locals and travelers.

Floating structure

Virgin Holidays will be providng free flights to Jamaica and accomodation to the succesful applicant. Courtesy Joe Pepler/ PinPep

Located around a mile from land, visitors -- or workers -- can take a boat there from nearby Black River, Treasure Beach or Parottee Point.

It was first built in 2001 after Forbes, a local fisherman, apparently had a dream about opening a bar rising over the ocean, where he could hang out with his friends.

The original bar was destroyed during Hurricane Ivan back in 2004, but the local community came together to help rebuild it.

Model applicant?

The job involves serving pina coladas and rum punches at the popular bar. Courtesy Joe Pepler/ PinPep

Over the years, Forbes has been so busy, he hasn't had the chance to take much time off -- until now.

His temporary cover will be chosen in part by former model and pub owner Jodie Kidd, who is helping to judge the applications.

"This is an incredible chance for anyone looking to combine the best job in the world with one of the best overseas destinations -- and giving a local legend a well-deserved holiday -- so what are you waiting for?" she says.

The successful candidate will receive a pair of return economy Virgin Atlantic flights to Jamaica, seven nights' accommodation, £1,000 ($1,150) spending money and a trial shift at Floyd's Pelican Bar.