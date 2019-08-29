Hurricane Dorian dampens Labor Day travel in Florida: What you need to know

(CNN) — Vacationers headed to Florida for the Labor Day holiday and the unofficial close of summer are in for a nerve-racking weekend.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to slam the state as soon as Monday as a Category 4 storm after blowing through the northern Bahamas on Sunday.

Getting out of the storm's path will be tricky, as its path is still unpredictable with several days to meander over very warm water.

Flights and trains

American Airlines has issued a list of Florida destinations that may be affected by the storm. Full details of itineraries that qualify for waived change fees are listed on the airline's web site

The advisory follows several previous waivers issued by American Airlines for destinations in the Caribbean.

Delta Air Lines has released an advisory for cities in Florida and Georgia , following previous waiver options for Caribbean destinations.

Southwest, JetBlue, Spirit, United and Frontier have also offered waivers on change fees for itineraries involving specific destinations in the Caribbean and Florida.

Flight tracking site FlightAware.com expects flight cancellations to increase in the region closer to Monday. "We would expect flights to and from Orlando, Miami, and other airports in that area to be most affected," FlightAware said in a statement.

Cruises

Royal Caribbean cruise line's private Bahamian island, Perfect Day at CocoCay , will be closed through September 4 so that local employees can secure and evacuate their families and homes, the company said on its website.

More than a dozen sailings had been impacted by the impending storm as of Friday morning. Royal Caribbean has listed each modification online with plans to update additional sailings as information becomes available.

Some cruises have modified itineraries due to the closure of CocoCay. Others have been extended or shortened or will have delayed departures.

"Please know, our guests and crew safety is our top priority and being onboard a ship is one of the safest places to be during a storm," Royal Caribbean said in an online statement. "We can sail out to sea and navigate around inclement weather. Plus, our ships have the latest technology, satellites, communication equipment, along with a team of experts who closely monitor the weather."

Florida's beautiful Cocoa Beach is among the Atlantic Coast spots that may see landfall Monday. dosecreative/iStockphoto/Getty Images

On its website, Carnival Cruise Line listed a series of sailings it is monitoring and modifying out of Port Canaveral, Port of Miami, Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa in Florida and Charleston, South Carolina.

The cruise line's online advisory outlines how passengers aboard specific sailings can sign up for text alerts for more information.

The company said that Disney Dream will set sail as scheduled on Friday, keeping a safe distance from the storm. The itinerary may be modified, depending on the storm's path.

The cruise line's August 31 Disney Fantasy sailing is expected to proceed as planned. The company is monitoring Disney Dream's scheduled September 2 sailing.

Norwegian Cruise Line has listed several modifications online to upcoming sailings on Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun.

Amusement parks and other attractions

In Orlando, about 50 miles inland from Florida's Atlantic coast, Walt Disney World Resort opened its much-anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land in Hollywood Studios on Thursday.

While Dorian's impact on the inland city packed with theme parks may not be as severe as in coastal communities, Galaxy's Edge faces a potentially soggy opening weekend and scores of disappointed fans who may opt to reschedule their visits.

Universal Orlando Resort is monitoring the situation. "At this time, we are pleased to inform you that Universal Orlando Resort remains open for our guests' enjoyment, but we will be updating our website, www.universalorlando.com , with any additional updates as we receive them," the company said in a statement.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, one of Central Florida's most popular tourist destinations, expects to be closed Sunday and Monday because of the storm. Special Interest Tours and some other experiences will not be available on Saturday, although the center plans to be open during its regular hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The center was moving its $650 million Mobile Launch Platform inside on Friday morning.

Change of plans

Some travelers are proactively canceling Florida plans.

Lindsay Wolf and her husband had planned to take their children, ages 8 and 10, kayaking and tubing on the Rainbow River with friends who had recently moved to the Ocala area, but the Atlanta family has made other plans.

"It was an easy decision to make to cancel the trip considering how large of an area the meteorologists are expecting the storm to make landfall," Wolf said.

She knew the rain would ruin their time in the sun, and the roads would be filled with evacuees heading north.

Luckily for her family, she found a hotel with an available room in Orange Beach, Alabama, "so we will still get sun and water," she said. "Plus, we will get out of there before any of the rain makes it there."

"The kids will understand one day, but last night our son didn't eat dinner and both kids cried their little eyes out."

Do I stay or do I go?

Visitors to Disney's Orlando parks have been talking about Dorian for days, said Deb Koma, who arrived on Wednesday to visit the new Star Wars land for her birthday.

Koma, former editor of Disney fan site AllEars.net, decided to follow her Lyft driver's advice and go home early. She switched her plane ticket home to Northern Virginia from Monday to Saturday.

Other visitors have decided to ride out the storm, Koma said. Hotel staff have advised them to stock up on bottled water and snacks, in case they're stuck in their rooms.

There's no word yet on whether Disney will close due to the storm.