US airlines cancel another 1,000 flights Friday

(CNN) — Massive flight cancellations have spilled over into a second day after thunderstorms pounded major airports on the East Coast on Thursday.

As of 12:45 p.m. ET Friday, flight tracking site FlightAware showed more than 1,000 flights in the United States had been canceled. Once again, New York's LaGuardia, Newark Liberty International and Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C. were at the top for cancellations.

On Thursday, airlines canceled 1,248 flights nationwide, the worst day for flight cancellations of the last six weeks. Southwest Airlines canceled 370 flights, or 9% of its Thursday schedule. Southwest delayed another 1,800 flights, 46% of its Thursday schedule.

Airlines have been struggling with flight cancellations this summer as they face staffing shortages, severe weather and air traffic control delays.

US airlines have been trimming their schedules to ease air traffic disruptions, with American Airlines the latest to make cuts , particularly at its hub in Philadelphia.

American Airlines had canceled more than 200 flights by midday Friday.

Air traffic disruptions have been bad in Europe, too. London Heathrow and Amsterdam Schiphol airports announced moves this week to curb congestion.

On Thursday, the US Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2.3 million passengers at airport security checkpoints nationwide, about 87% of the same weekday in 2019.

The US Department of Transportation on Wednesday proposed a rule that would expand the circumstances when airline passengers can get refunds.