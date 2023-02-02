More than 6,000 flights canceled so far this week

(CNN) — So far this week, more than 6,000 flights have been canceled within, into or out of the United States as icy weather has hit large swaths of the country.

By Thursday morning at 9 a.m. ET, 6,238 flight cancellations had been logged on flight tracking site FlightAware since Monday, including more than 700 Thursday cancellations.

Operations have been hardest hit at three Texas airports: Dallas-Fort Worth International (DFW), Dallas Love Field (DAL) and Austin Bergstrom International (AUS).

More than half of the week's flight cancellations so far -- more than 3,200 -- have been to or from DFW, including at least 500 on Thursday.

The hardest-hit airlines are also based in Texas, namely American (whose headquarters is near DFW) and Southwest (whose home base is in Dallas).

Southwest Airlines issued a winter weather waiver across a dozen airports in Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kentucky. The waiver applies to affected travel between January 30 to February 2.

American Airlines's winter weather waiver includes nearly 20 airports for travel from January 29 to February 3.

DFW Airport said on Twitter Wednesday that it "continues to mitigate the impacts of the current winter weather in the area."