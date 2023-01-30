Editor’s Note: Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about destinations opening, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

More than 500 US flights have been canceled on Monday as winter weather bears down on a wide swath of the United States.

As of 10:30 a.m. ET, about 560 flights within, into or out of the US had been canceled Monday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. More than 1,200 flights were delayed by mid-morning Monday.

The bulk of the cancellations so far are affecting Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International airports in Texas, with about 100 cancellations to or from Denver International Airport in Colorado.

There’s a winter storm warning in effect for a large portion of Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, until 6 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines had canceled about 275 flights within, into or out of the US by 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday.

The airline, which had an operations meltdown over the holidays, issued a winter weather waiver on Sunday evening for seven airports in Texas and Oklahoma, including Dallas Love Field. The waiver applies to travel on Monday and Tuesday.

American Airlines issued a waiver on Sunday for Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport that applies to travel from January 30 to February 2. American had canceled 115 US flights by 10:30 a.m. ET Monday.

Dallas Love Field tweeted on Monday that its team “stands ready to treat and clear surfaces to allow for safe operations.” DFW is also preparing for bad weather.

Both airports urged travelers to check with their airlines for flight status. DFW advised travelers to check before coming to the airport.

The weather will also make for treacherous road conditions. Up to a half an inch of ice or sleet is possible in parts of Texas, the National Weather Service warns. Ice accumulation is expected across at least 15 states, the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

“If you must travel, slow down and use extreme caution particularly when approaching bridges and overpasses,” the Texas warning says.

