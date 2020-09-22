Fall foliage 2020: Map shows where you can expect to see peak fall colors in the US

(CNN) — Cooler temperatures in parts of the United States make for a fitting start to fall.

Trees across the country will begin a beautiful metamorphosis over the next couple of months, covering forests in colors of rich scarlets and golden marigolds.

Nature's extravagant show lasts a short period, so SmokyMountains.com made an interactive map to make sure no one misses out.

The map pulls historical data and seasonal forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to predict the precise moment peak fall will occur county-by-county across the United States.

The map is one of the only fall leaf tools that provides accurate predictions for the entire continental United States, according to the Smoky Mountains tourism site.

Predicting Mother Nature's exact moves is difficult, but the map is as accurate as the casual leaf peeper can expect it to be.

The good news: If you were worried that autumn would never come, fear no more. The map appears to show that by November 2, every state will see at least a little bit of foliage.