The most spectacular pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

(CNN) — Eight years and $7 billion in the making, Expo 2020 Dubai has finally opened its doors to the public. World Expos are among the largest and oldest international events, and countries use the platform to showcase their latest technological innovations and cultural heritage. But often, the biggest attraction is the national pavilions.

Renowned architects (who this year include the likes of Santiago Calatrava, Foster + Partners and Grimshaw Architects) see the stage as an opportunity to indulge their most ambitious flights of fancy and catch the eye of potential clients.

After Covid-19 delayed the opening of Expo by a year, 192 participating countries have now unveiled their pavilions -- and they're an eye-catching bunch.