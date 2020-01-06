Japanese businessman spends $1.8 million on massive tuna

(CNN) — A Japanese sushi magnate has spent a staggering $1.8 million on a gigantic tuna fish at a New Year's auction at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market on Sunday.

Kiyoshi Kimura, a self-described "Tuna King," who runs restaurant chain Sushi Zanmai, paid 193 million yen (about $1.8 million) for a 608-pound (276-kilogram) bluefin tuna, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

Kiyoshi Kimura with the bluefin tuna that fetched $1.8 million Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images

Kimaru's purchase, although costly, wasn't even the highest amount paid for a tuna -- at last year's auction, the businessman paid a record $3.1 million (333.6 million yen) for a 612-pound fish.

The latest huge tuna was caught in Japan's northern Aomori prefecture, NHK reported.

Kimura said the fish was expensive, but that he was glad to get it in the first New Year auction of the new Reiwa era, NHK reported.

Kimura paid $3.1 million for a fish at last year's auction. Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

"Yes, this is expensive, isn't it? I want our customers to eat very tasty ones this year too," Kimura said at the pre-dawn auction, the AFP news agency reported.

Bluefin are the largest tuna, and can live up to 40 years, according to the World Wildlife Fund.