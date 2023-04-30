03 Eva Longoria Searching for Mexico recipes Nuevo Leon STILL
This carne asada makes Longoria do the happy dance
01:45 - Source: CNN
Best of Travel 16 videos
03 Eva Longoria Searching for Mexico recipes Nuevo Leon STILL
This carne asada makes Longoria do the happy dance
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mexican beer eva longoria origseriesfilms_00004401.png
Beer is more complex than wine. Hear bartender's controversial opinions
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yucatan Grilled whole fish with sour orange
This is Eva Longoria's pick for her last meal on earth
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
french pastry thumb 1
The bakery that sells out in 2 hours every weekend
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
california lancaster poppy superbloom affil pkg cprog hnk vpx_00011423.png
See rare poppy super bloom in California
01:41
Now playing
- Source: KCAL
cheetah cubs born India
See adorable cheetah cubs born in India for the first time in 70 years
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alaska aurora explosion
'Oh my God!': Student films remarkable event in the sky
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
quests world of wonder cape town a block chef food apartheid spc_00064510.png
Cape Town's claim on what is delicious
08:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chance encounters animation card 1
Meet the couples who fell in love while traveling
04:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Seattle hot tub boat space needle amazon starbucks boeing innovation spc_00003801.png
This city has given us things we now can't live without
05:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
first footage titanic lon orig 1
Video: First footage of the Titanic wreck released
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Boeing 747 DV 1
Boeing 747: How the 'Queen of the Skies' redefined the way we fly
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
algerian store tz
Why this London coffee shop attracts customers from around the world
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
yakutsk russia extreme cold lon orig na
See what life is like inside one of the world's coldest places
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jfk planes
Radar animation shows near-miss between 2 passenger planes at JFK
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lauren Davis, excavation manager of the southern district at the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), shows discovered ostrich egg fragments dating over 4000 years old next to an ancient fire pit at a site in the dunes near Nitzana along the Israel-Egypt border in the western Negev desert on January 12, 2023. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)
4,000-year-old eggs discovered near ancient fire pit
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN Original Series “Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico” airs on CNN Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Sign up to CNN Travel’s four-part Unlocking Mexico newsletter for more on the country and its cuisine.

CNN  — 

With 32 states, dozens of indigenous cultures, culinary traditions that date back thousands of years and a blend of colonial influences, there’s a lot to discover during a visit to Mexico.

Actor and producer Eva Longoria explores a range of cultures and traditions – and modern twists – this season in her CNN Original Series “Searching for Mexico.”

She and her family spend as much time in the country as they can. Longoria’s husband, José “Pepe” Bastón, and their 4-year-old son, Santiago, are chilangos. The nickname for natives of Mexico City used to be considered an insult but is now worn with pride.

Longoria has lived in Mexico City part-time for nine years, but the show took her and her family to corners of Mexico they’d never seen.

Here are just five of the essential experiences Longoria recommends to Mexico visitors.

See a Mexican rodeo in Jalisco

Attending a charreada, where men and women equestrians outfitted in traditional clothing demonstrate their skills, is a don’t-miss experience in Jalisco, Longoria said.

A charro is a Mexican rider “more like a gentleman or knight” than the typical vaquero, or cowboy, says Jesús Mora, who promotes the Mexican sport charrería. He met Longoria at a Lienzo Charro venue in Guadalajara.

Cattle wranglers earned status with their expertise during the Spanish conquest when wranglers were the only Mexicans allowed to own horses, Longoria narrates in the Jalisco episode. And they played an important role in developing Mexican identity, Mora says.

Try Jalisco's most well-known dish — birria stew

“It’s a real experience foodwise and culturally,” Longoria told CNN Travel.

Sopes, taquitos and more stock the food stalls at the event, Longoria said, at bargain prices.

In the Lienzo Charro clubhouse, Longoria sampled birria, the celebrated goat stew from Jalisco.

Tacos come in many regional variations. You may know the version made with beef called birria that's all the rage in the US. Eva Longoria traveled to Mexico's western state of Jalisco to try what most believe is the original birria.
This dish is a spicy food lover's dream
03:26 - Source: CNN

Learn more about the indigenous peoples of Mexico

There are 68 indigenous peoples in Mexico, according to the International Work Group for Indigenous Affairs.

Many people think immediately of the Maya, as well as the Aztecs (whose descendants are the Nahuas).

“The Mayan culture is still alive and well in the Yucatán. I mean it’s very, very present in everything – in the food, in the cultures, in the traditions, in the ways,” Longoria said. The state is also home to numerous Mayan ruins.

yucatan mexico cochinita pibil eva longoria origseriesfilms_00002530
A 'crockpot in the ground' makes this famous local dish
00:51 - Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico

But Longoria discovered many more cultures and traditions on her travels through six of Mexico’s 32 states.

“There are so many indigenous cultures still vibrant in Mexico,” Longoria said.

In Jalisco, Longoria met with members of the Coca community who are fighting to preserve their way of life along the shores of Lake Chapala.

In Oaxaca, Longoria cooked with members of the muxes community. The muxes are a group within the indigenous Zapotec people of Mexico that are often referred to as a third gender.

SFM muxes 2
Actress meets a community identifying as a third gender
02:32 - Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico

In Veracruz, an organization called Smoke Women works to keep the ancient Totonac traditions alive, and the ruins of El Tajín offer a fascinating reminder of the people who lived on this soil thousands of years ago.

El Tajín “is one of the best-preserved pre-Hispanic cities in Mexico,” Longoria says in the Veracruz episode.

Best Mexican food: 23 dishes to try

Sample pre-Columbian ingredients at their source

Ingredients that have spread to cuisines around the globe have their roots in Mexico: Tomatoes, corn, cacao and vanilla, for example.

“It was colonization that took these ingredients all over the world,” Longoria said.

Sampling them at their source – often prepared using the techniques of indigenous peoples that long pre-date the arrival of colonists – is a must.

“They still hold on to traditional ways of cooking. … The way they grind their corn for masa is pretty similar to the way they were doing it thousands of years ago. … The traditional processes are preserved and celebrated and that makes it pretty special and unique.”

Sweet meets savory with this unique dish
03:09 - Source: CNN

While Madagascar is the world’s leading vanilla producer, the state of Veracruz is where the costly spice originates.

“Just going to visit the vanilla plantations feels pre-Columbian. It’s just so beautiful and so ancient in their techniques and how they process it,” Longoria said.

4 recipes from Eva Longoria inspired by her Mexican heritage

Sample carne asada in Nuevo León

Grilling is an art form in the northern state of Nuevo León, and the culinary traditions there are similar to those Longoria grew up with in Texas.

“The north is beef country, as is Texas, and so I grew up with carne asada and brisket and barbecuing and it’s like a ritual. They take their carne asada very seriously in Nuevo León,” she said.

There is even a grilling competition held in Monterrey in August, and the competition is fierce.

“They have different spices and different techniques and smoking. They bring their smokers that they made, and they bring their firewood from their village because it makes it taste different – this wood is better. You know, it’s really a sport.”

Mexican grill master shares secret to juicy steak with Eva Longoria

Best way to start the day? With a concha

Searching for Mexico conchas 2
Actress reveals daily ritual when she's in Mexico City
00:40 - Source: Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico

Exploring requires stamina – and maybe a little sugar and caffeine.

When she’s in Mexico City, Longoria starts her day at Tomasa bakery in the Polanco neighborhood with a concha.

The traditional sweet rolls with a crackling, crunchy topping are “soft, sweet and spongy,” Tomasa says.

“To sit at that café and drink your coffee and eat your concha is like the equivalent of having a croissant in Paris,” Longoria said.

A sweet start to a Mexican adventure.