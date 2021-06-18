EU lifts travel restrictions for US travelers

(CNN) — US travelers will finally be allowed to visit Europe again this summer.

The European Union's governing body has recommended that the bloc lift restrictions on non-essential travel from 14 countries, including the US, a move that would allow visitors from these destinations to vacation in Europe far more easily.

In a statement announced on Friday, the European Council said member states should "gradually lift the travel restrictions at the external borders" for residents of the following countries: Albania, Australia, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Republic of North Macedonia, Rwanda, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, USA and China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity.

The UK was noticeably absent from the list, which is to be reviewed every two weeks.

While some countries, such as Greece and Spain, are already permitting fully vaccinated US travelers and/or those who submit a negative PCR test, or meet other special requirements to enter, this recommendation means that Americans could be permitted to travel to 27 EU member states.

However, each member state will have the option to impose additional requirements, such as a mandatory quarantine period, a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination.

The news comes more than a year after non-essential travel from America to the EU was banned.

At present, non-US citizens who've recently visited the EU or the UK are barred from entering America.