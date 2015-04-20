Is Ethiopia the site of the Ark of the Covenant?

Tigray, Ethiopia (CNN) — Ethiopia is often overlooked as a top destination for spiritual pilgrimage. This is an unfortunate oversight.

The country is not just the cradle of civilization, it has played a significant role in the formation of many of the world's top religions.

It is not only the location of the biblical kingdom of Sheba, it is believed by some to house the Ark of the Covenant. Scroll through the gallery above for a list of the country's top religious sites.

Other religions can trace their origins to Ethiopia. Watch the video below to uncover some of Islam's earliest artifacts.