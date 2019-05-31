See the Eiffel Tower's new attraction

(CNN) — A trip to the top of the Eiffel Tower has long been one of the highlights of any visit to Paris , despite the crowds.

But a temporary attraction is allowing visitors the chance to experience the iconic landmark in an even more thrilling way.

French mineral water brand Perrier has set up a zip line that takes riders on a "once in a lifetime" ride from the structure, with speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour.

The 800-meter journey, which lasts around 60 seconds, begins at the balcony of the tower, located 115 meters up, and ends at military complex École Militaire.

Members of the public can win tickets to ride by entering an online lottery via the Perrier Instagram page.

The draw kicked off on May 29 and ends on June 2, with around 260 flights available up until then.

This isn't the first time the zip line has been assembled at the Parisian monument, it first appeared in 2017 to celebrate the French Open.

The attraction has been re-introduced this year in conjunction with the popular tennis tournament once again, as well as the Eiffel Tower's 130th anniversary.