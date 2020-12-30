Traveling to Egypt during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Editor's Note — CNN Travel updates this article periodically. It was last updated in its entirety on December 29.

(CNN) — If you're planning a trip to Egypt, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The basics

Egypt allowed the resumption of international flights on July 1, although all passengers must show proof of a negative test taken prior to departure (other than to three specified coastal resorts), as well as valid health insurance.

What's on offer

Egypt is full of big hitters: the Pyramids at Giza, sensational museums and cafe culture in Cairo, not to mention some of the finest diving in the world in the Red Sea. Explore the desert through some of North Africa's best hiking trails or take it easy at five star resorts complete with private beaches that slide gently into azure water. Cairo's long-awaited Grand Egyptian Museum is scheduled for opening in 2021.

Who can go

All travelers can enter Egypt providing they can show proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

What are the restrictions?

From September 1, all arrivals into Egypt, including its citizens, must provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure. This extends to 96 hours for arrivals from Japan, China, Thailand, North America, South America, Canada, London, Paris, and Frankfurt. The certificate must be written in English and Arabic and be stamped by an accredited laboratory. All travelers must complete a personal monitoring card and show proof of health insurance on arrival.

Alternatively, those arriving in the coastal governorates of South Sinai, Red Sea and Marsa Matrouh who cannot show evidence of a negative test are able to take a test and then isolate while awaiting the results, at a cost of $30. Those found to be positive must isolate for 14 days in a dedicated area of their hotel.

Most countries need an e-visa to visit Egypt, available here

What's the Covid situation?

Egypt has seen a total of 134,000 cases and 7,466 deaths as of December 29. Following a large spike in June and July, deaths and cases tailed off during August, September and October, although recent numbers show a steady rise.

What can visitors expect?

Masks are mandatory and must be worn on all public transit and in taxis, as well as in enclosed public spaces. There are also strict limits on public gatherings. Hotels have also slashed capacity and brought in new hygiene measures to limit the spread of the virus.

