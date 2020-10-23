Traveling to Dubai during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Editor's Note — CNN Travel updates this article periodically. It was last updated in its entirety on October 22.

(CNN) — If you're planning a trip to Dubai, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The basics

Dubai reopened to visitors from August 1, though all arrivals must have valid health insurance and a negative Covid test.

What's on offer

Sun, shopping and some of the world's best hotels -- people come to Dubai to get away from it all. From incredible modern architecture to glossy beaches and high-end restaurants and hotels, this is a stylish blend of a city and beach break.

Who can go

Anyone normally permitted entry to Dubai can visit, even on vacation.

What are the restrictions

All visitors must have medical insurance and a negative PCR test completed within the past 96 hours by a nationally recognized body. You must show the certificate at check-in, complete a health declaration form before travel, and register on the COVID-19 DXB app.

Anyone showing symptoms on arrival must quarantine for 14 days at their own expense, unless flying with national carrier Emirates, which will cover costs for its passengers.

Note that the air border to neighboring Abu Dhabi is still not open.

What's the Covid situation

The UAE has done a startlingly good job of containing the virus, with only 474 deaths recorded. However, as in many places, cases have been trending higher -- there were 1,538 new cases registered October 17.

What can visitors expect

Masks are compulsory, as is keeping a 2-meter social distance. Outside, you must wear a mask unless exercising, eating or drinking, in a car with your family or if you're alone.