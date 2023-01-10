Dubai Now See More

Why it could be happy hour for Dubai tourists after alcohol tax is scrapped

By Nadia Leigh-Hewitson, CNN
Published 4:24 AM EST, Tue January 10, 2023
Thinking of traveling to Dubai on vacation? Here are just few of the attractions on offer. You could <strong>go on a round trip on Ain Dubai </strong>--<strong> </strong>the world's tallest Ferris wheel at <a href="https://cnn.com/travel/article/ain-dubai-worlds-largest-observation-wheel/index.html" target="_blank">250 meters</a> (820 feet) high. Opened in October 2021, Ain Dubai is offering a range of tickets, including shared or private cabins, along with "social cabins" where drinks are served on the roughly 40-minute journey. Prices start at <a href="https://www.aindubai.com/en/observation-cabins" target="_blank" target="_blank">130 AED </a>($36).
Thinking of traveling to Dubai on vacation? Here are just few of the attractions on offer. You could go on a round trip on Ain Dubai -- the world's tallest Ferris wheel at 250 meters (820 feet) high. Opened in October 2021, Ain Dubai is offering a range of tickets, including shared or private cabins, along with "social cabins" where drinks are served on the roughly 40-minute journey. Prices start at 130 AED ($36).
Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Marvel at the Museum of the Future -- </strong>Residents watched the intricately decorated Museum of the Future take shape on the side of Sheikh Zayed Road for quite some time before it opened in 2022. Its squashed donut shape is constructed of nearly <a href="https://www.museum-of-future-tickets.com/" target="_blank" target="_blank">2,400 fiberglass and stainless steel panels</a>, adorned with Arabic calligraphy.
Marvel at the Museum of the Future -- Residents watched the intricately decorated Museum of the Future take shape on the side of Sheikh Zayed Road for quite some time before it opened in 2022. Its squashed donut shape is constructed of nearly 2,400 fiberglass and stainless steel panels, adorned with Arabic calligraphy.
Karim Sahib/AFP via Getty Images
<strong>Plunge into the world's deepest pool -- </strong>Deep Dive Dubai proves that the city of skyscrapers can build down as well as up. Home to the world's deepest dive pool, a staggering 60 meters (196 feet) in depth and holding <a href="http://cnn.com/travel/article/deep-dive-dubai-worlds-deepest-dive-pool/index.html" target="_blank">14 million liters of water</a>, it is at least four times as big as any other in the world. Beneath the surface are artificial wrecks and ruins waiting to be explored. The facility offers snorkeling, SCUBA and freedive lessons and sessions. Prices start at <a href="https://deepdivedubai.com/discover/" target="_blank" target="_blank">400 AED</a> ($110).
Plunge into the world's deepest pool -- Deep Dive Dubai proves that the city of skyscrapers can build down as well as up. Home to the world's deepest dive pool, a staggering 60 meters (196 feet) in depth and holding 14 million liters of water, it is at least four times as big as any other in the world. Beneath the surface are artificial wrecks and ruins waiting to be explored. The facility offers snorkeling, SCUBA and freedive lessons and sessions. Prices start at 400 AED ($110).
Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Step inside a Van Gogh -- </strong>Inside Dubai Mall is a real showstopper of an exhibition. Digital art center <a href="https://www.infinitylumieres.com/exhibitions/van-gogh/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Infinity des Lumières</a> hosts a show projecting paintings by Van Gogh on a vast and immersive scale. See works including "Sunflowers" and "The Potato Eaters" as you've never seen them before and gain a fresh perspective on the Dutch Impressionist's work. Adult tickets <a href="https://www.infinitylumieres.com/plan-your-visit/" target="_blank" target="_blank">125 AED</a> ($35).
Step inside a Van Gogh -- Inside Dubai Mall is a real showstopper of an exhibition. Digital art center Infinity des Lumières hosts a show projecting paintings by Van Gogh on a vast and immersive scale. See works including "Sunflowers" and "The Potato Eaters" as you've never seen them before and gain a fresh perspective on the Dutch Impressionist's work. Adult tickets 125 AED ($35).
Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Go old school in Al Fahidi --</strong> Dubai's historical district Al Fahidi is the place to go if you want a glimpse of what the city was like before all the steel and glass -- in fact, before it was a city. There are dozens of traditional buildings, including wind towers, a form of ancient air conditioning. Take a tour at the winding streets and drop into <a href="https://www.visitdubai.com/en/places-to-visit/al-fahidi-historical-neighbourhood" target="_blank" target="_blank">Calligraphy House</a> and the <a href="https://www.visitdubai.com/en/places-to-visit/al-fahidi-historical-neighbourhood" target="_blank" target="_blank">Coin Museum</a> on the way.
Go old school in Al Fahidi -- Dubai's historical district Al Fahidi is the place to go if you want a glimpse of what the city was like before all the steel and glass -- in fact, before it was a city. There are dozens of traditional buildings, including wind towers, a form of ancient air conditioning. Take a tour at the winding streets and drop into Calligraphy House and the Coin Museum on the way.
Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Have afternoon tea on the QEII --</strong> The Queen Elizabeth II, one of the great ocean liners, has been open for business in Dubai since <a href="https://cnn.com/travel/article/qe2-floating-hotel-dubai/index.html" target="_blank">2018</a>, when it received a new lease of life as a static hotel, restaurant and events space. Visitors can soak up the ship's distinctly period charms and hit the deck for a spot of afternoon tea from 15:00-17:30. Prices start at 145 AED ($40) (no shorts or flip-flops, thank you very much).<br />
Have afternoon tea on the QEII -- The Queen Elizabeth II, one of the great ocean liners, has been open for business in Dubai since 2018, when it received a new lease of life as a static hotel, restaurant and events space. Visitors can soak up the ship's distinctly period charms and hit the deck for a spot of afternoon tea from 15:00-17:30. Prices start at 145 AED ($40) (no shorts or flip-flops, thank you very much).
Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Look down from the world's highest infinity pool -- </strong><a href="http://cnn.com/travel/article/dubai-infinity-pool-highest/index.html" target="_blank">Address Beach Resort</a> is the place to be if you want to cool off with one of Dubai's best views. Nearly 1,000 feet (294 meters) up, the infinity pool is nearly twice the length of an Olympic-sized swimming pool, but a mere 4 feet (1.2 meters) deep. There is a catch, however: the pool is only open to hotel guests 21 years old and over.
Look down from the world's highest infinity pool -- Address Beach Resort is the place to be if you want to cool off with one of Dubai's best views. Nearly 1,000 feet (294 meters) up, the infinity pool is nearly twice the length of an Olympic-sized swimming pool, but a mere 4 feet (1.2 meters) deep. There is a catch, however: the pool is only open to hotel guests 21 years old and over.
Courtesy Address Hotel + Resorts
<strong>Get out of town with a trip to Hatta -- </strong>Dubai's rocky exclave to the east is a hotspot for outdoor sports. The Hajar Mountains are perfect for bikes (both road and mountain), while the lake formed by the Hatta Dam is popular with kayakers and canoeists. Many visitors go for a day trip, but if you want to stay, a range of options, from camping to glamping to lodges and the <a href="https://www.visithatta.com/en/stay" target="_blank" target="_blank">Ja Hatta Fort Hotel</a> mountain resort have you covered.
Get out of town with a trip to Hatta -- Dubai's rocky exclave to the east is a hotspot for outdoor sports. The Hajar Mountains are perfect for bikes (both road and mountain), while the lake formed by the Hatta Dam is popular with kayakers and canoeists. Many visitors go for a day trip, but if you want to stay, a range of options, from camping to glamping to lodges and the Ja Hatta Fort Hotel mountain resort have you covered.
Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Trot off to the races -- </strong>Situated 10 minutes from the Dubai World Trade Centre, <a href="https://www.dubairacingclub.com/index.php/visit-us" target="_blank" target="_blank">Meydan Racecourse </a>is the home of horseracing in the city. Racing kicks off in November and takes place on either Thursdays or Saturdays (some weeks both), culminating in the Dubai World Cup, the emirate's blue ribbon event, on <a href="https://www.dubairacingclub.com/event-calendar/season" target="_blank" target="_blank">March 26</a>.
Trot off to the races -- Situated 10 minutes from the Dubai World Trade Centre, Meydan Racecourse is the home of horseracing in the city. Racing kicks off in November and takes place on either Thursdays or Saturdays (some weeks both), culminating in the Dubai World Cup, the emirate's blue ribbon event, on March 26.
Francois Nel/Getty Images Europe
<strong>See a view as pretty as a picture from Dubai Frame -- </strong>With a golden design and proportions reflecting the <a href="https://www.thedubaiframe.com/experience.html" target="_blank" target="_blank">golden ratio</a>, Dubai Frame is also a golden opportunity to see a lot of the city in one go. It contains exhibitions including 3D projections of old Dubai, before taking visitors to the top for 360-degree views, before descending to another exhibition imagining Dubai in 50 years' time. Open 09:00-21:00 every day (sunset is a popular time). Prices from <a href="https://www.thedubaiframe.com/tickets.html" target="_blank" target="_blank">50 AED</a> ($14).
See a view as pretty as a picture from Dubai Frame -- With a golden design and proportions reflecting the golden ratio, Dubai Frame is also a golden opportunity to see a lot of the city in one go. It contains exhibitions including 3D projections of old Dubai, before taking visitors to the top for 360-degree views, before descending to another exhibition imagining Dubai in 50 years' time. Open 09:00-21:00 every day (sunset is a popular time). Prices from 50 AED ($14).
Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Sleep (or eat) with the fishes at Atlantis, The Palm -- </strong>Out on the artificial archipelago the <a href="https://edition.preview.cnn.com/preview/workspace-nemtutton/gallery_73C719B2-615F-614F-7EA9-BBCE1E7ED079?type=gallery&storytype=none&section=travel" target="_blank">Palm Jumeirah</a> is iconic hotel and resort Atlantis, The Palm. The hotel's <a href="https://www.atlantis.com/dubai/rooms-and-suites/signature-suites/underwater-suite" target="_blank" target="_blank">Underwater Suite</a> has floor to ceiling windows into its giant aquarium. Evening diners can visit <a href="https://www.atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants/ossiano" target="_blank" target="_blank">Ossiano</a>, the hotel's restaurant with underwater views (would it be insensitive to order the fish?). If you'd just like a tour, it's open between 10:00-21:00 (<a href="https://www.atlantis.com/dubai/atlantis-aquaventure/lost-chambers-aquarium" target="_blank" target="_blank">book tickets online</a>).
Sleep (or eat) with the fishes at Atlantis, The Palm -- Out on the artificial archipelago the Palm Jumeirah is iconic hotel and resort Atlantis, The Palm. The hotel's Underwater Suite has floor to ceiling windows into its giant aquarium. Evening diners can visit Ossiano, the hotel's restaurant with underwater views (would it be insensitive to order the fish?). If you'd just like a tour, it's open between 10:00-21:00 (book tickets online).
2021 Atlantis, The Palm Dubai
<strong>Escape the city without leaving it at Ras al-Khor -- </strong>The only desert wetland in Dubai, Ras al-Khor covers around <a href="https://cnn.com/travel/article/dubai-firm-makes-desert-bloom/index.html" target="_blank">620 hectares</a> on the banks of Dubai Creek. A peaceful idyll a stone's throw from the hubbub, the wetland is home to <a href="https://www.dm.gov.ae/discover-dubai/ras-al-khor/about-rawks/" target="_blank" target="_blank">450 animal species</a> including 180 types of bird, such as the greater spotted eagle, kingfishers and, in winter, thousands of <a href="https://www.dm.gov.ae/discover-dubai/ras-al-khor/star-fauna/" target="_blank" target="_blank">flamingos</a>. Open 07:30-17:30 between October and March.<br />
Escape the city without leaving it at Ras al-Khor -- The only desert wetland in Dubai, Ras al-Khor covers around 620 hectares on the banks of Dubai Creek. A peaceful idyll a stone's throw from the hubbub, the wetland is home to 450 animal species including 180 types of bird, such as the greater spotted eagle, kingfishers and, in winter, thousands of flamingos. Open 07:30-17:30 between October and March.
Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Dress up for a night at the opera -- </strong>Despite the name, Dubai Opera is a broad church, and within its sweeping curves you can watch <a href="https://www.dubaiopera.com/showlist/" target="_blank" target="_blank">all manner of live performances</a>. There's opera, but also live stand up, ballet, musicals and stage plays, all between now and the end of the Expo (<a href="https://www.dubaiopera.com/covid19/" target="_blank" target="_blank">some performances require proof of vaccination for ticket holders</a>). If you want to learn more about the building, book a tour for <a href="https://www.dubaiopera.com/dubai-opera-tour/" target="_blank" target="_blank">75 AED</a> ($20).
Dress up for a night at the opera -- Despite the name, Dubai Opera is a broad church, and within its sweeping curves you can watch all manner of live performances. There's opera, but also live stand up, ballet, musicals and stage plays, all between now and the end of the Expo (some performances require proof of vaccination for ticket holders). If you want to learn more about the building, book a tour for 75 AED ($20).
Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Look down on the clouds from the Burj Khalifa -- </strong>The Burj Khalifa has been the world's tallest building for over a decade, and it's still well worth a visit to the observation deck for a unique perspective on the city. The package "<a href="https://www.burjkhalifa.ae/en/observation-decks/at-the-top-sky/" target="_blank" target="_blank">At the Top, Burj Khalifa Sky</a>" includes entry to the outdoor terrace and lounge on the 148th level -- 555 meters (1,821 feet) high -- offering dizzying views, while the <a href="https://www.burjkhalifa.ae/en/observation-decks/at-the-top/" target="_blank" target="_blank">125th level</a> has a 360-degree observation deck. Prices from <a href="https://tickets.atthetop.ae/atthetop/en-us/booktickets/index/2?_ga=2.53625006.768712612.1631530995-1821856058.1630942755" target="_blank" target="_blank">379 AED</a> ($104).
Look down on the clouds from the Burj Khalifa -- The Burj Khalifa has been the world's tallest building for over a decade, and it's still well worth a visit to the observation deck for a unique perspective on the city. The package "At the Top, Burj Khalifa Sky" includes entry to the outdoor terrace and lounge on the 148th level -- 555 meters (1,821 feet) high -- offering dizzying views, while the 125th level has a 360-degree observation deck. Prices from 379 AED ($104).
Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images
What to do when you're visiting Dubai

Editor’s Note: This CNN Travel series is, or was, sponsored by the country it highlights. CNN retains full editorial control over subject matter, reporting and frequency of the articles and videos within the sponsorship, in compliance with our policy.

CNN  — 

Dubai is a huge draw for visitors, attracting almost 13 million international tourists from January to November 2022. They arrive from across the globe to tan on the sandy beaches, shop in the extravagant malls, eat in the world-class restaurants, and even to drink in the city’s many bars.

Despite Dubai’s popularity as a holiday destination, and reputation as the Gulf’s “party capital,” restrictions on alcohol have made getting your favorite cocktail in the city an expensive and hard-won indulgence. But on January 1, Dubai announced it would drop its 30% alcohol tax, as well as the fee tourists and expats previously had to pay for a license to buy alcohol from stores to drink in private. The license is still restricted to non-Muslims over the age of 21.

It’s a significant change for residents and visitors, although it is still illegal to drink in public places, such as parks, beaches, or malls. And being drunk and disorderly or driving under the influence could result in a fine or a spot in jail.

This photographer shows a Dubai you've never seen before

The move comes as Dubai faces growing competition from its neighbors, particularly Saudi Arabia, which is working hard to boost its own tourism sector. Historically, Dubai has managed to attract more tourists than other Gulf nations, partly thanks to a more liberal approach to regulations imposed on visitors. According to data from the World Travel and Tourism Council, in 2022, international visitors spent over $29 billion in Dubai.

“Dubai became a global tourism magnet while the tax was applied, as it has so much to offer to tourists that the alcohol pricing was never an impediment,” explains Magdalena Karolak, associate professor of Humanities and Social Sciences at a university in the United Arab Emirates.

<strong>Ginger Moon, W Dubai - Mina Seyahi:</strong> A self-declared "urban beach club," Ginger Moon serves up top-class seafood and boasts an expansive terrace and infinity pool.
Ginger Moon, W Dubai - Mina Seyahi: A self-declared "urban beach club," Ginger Moon serves up top-class seafood and boasts an expansive terrace and infinity pool.
Ginger Moon
<strong>Inti, The Dubai EDITION: </strong>At Inti you can feast on Peruvian-Japanese while gazing up at the Burj Khalifa from the terrace.
Inti, The Dubai EDITION: At Inti you can feast on Peruvian-Japanese while gazing up at the Burj Khalifa from the terrace.
INTI
<strong>Demon Duck:</strong> The signature dish here is slow-roasted Peking duck, served on bao buns scented with calamansi and accompanied by the house "demon sauce."
Demon Duck: The signature dish here is slow-roasted Peking duck, served on bao buns scented with calamansi and accompanied by the house "demon sauce."
Demon Duck
<strong>Sublimotion, Mandarin Oriental, Dubai:</strong> The world's most expensive restaurant experience is now a pop-up at the Mandarin Oriental until May 2023.
Sublimotion, Mandarin Oriental, Dubai: The world's most expensive restaurant experience is now a pop-up at the Mandarin Oriental until May 2023.
Sublimotion
<strong>Dave's Hot Chicken: </strong>Nashville-style hot chicken comes to Dubai courtesy of this hip chain that began in East Hollywood just five years ago.
Dave's Hot Chicken: Nashville-style hot chicken comes to Dubai courtesy of this hip chain that began in East Hollywood just five years ago.
Dave's Hot Chicken
<strong>Fi'lia: </strong>Chef Sara Aqel heads up Fi'lia, the Middle East's first restaurant with an all-female management team. Even the wine list is 100% from female producers.
Fi'lia: Chef Sara Aqel heads up Fi'lia, the Middle East's first restaurant with an all-female management team. Even the wine list is 100% from female producers.
Jure Ursic
<strong>Maya Bay:</strong> At Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel, Maya Bay serves up an extensive menu of Thai and Japanese dishes, including everything from sushi and sashimi to Thai pandan cake.
Maya Bay: At Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel, Maya Bay serves up an extensive menu of Thai and Japanese dishes, including everything from sushi and sashimi to Thai pandan cake.
Maya Bay
<strong>Orfali Bros: </strong>Three Syrian brothers have created one of the hottest culinary tickets in town with this modern bistro celebrating their global food experiences.
Orfali Bros: Three Syrian brothers have created one of the hottest culinary tickets in town with this modern bistro celebrating their global food experiences.
Orfali Bros
<strong>L'Olivo at Al Mahara, Burj Al Arab: </strong>This being Dubai and the legendary Burj Al Arab hotel, Al Mahara's setting is extraordinary, as diners are served Italian cuisine surrounded by a large coral reef aquarium.
L'Olivo at Al Mahara, Burj Al Arab: This being Dubai and the legendary Burj Al Arab hotel, Al Mahara's setting is extraordinary, as diners are served Italian cuisine surrounded by a large coral reef aquarium.
L'Olivo
<strong>TABŪ, St. Regis Downtown: </strong>A Japanese-Peruvian menu is accompanied by an evening-long cavalcade of surreal theatrical entertainment.
TABŪ, St. Regis Downtown: A Japanese-Peruvian menu is accompanied by an evening-long cavalcade of surreal theatrical entertainment.
Tabu St. Regis
<strong>Avatāra: </strong>Himalayan-born Chef Rahul Rana is behind this fully vegetarian fine dining experience that celebrates the diverse cuisines of northeast India.
Avatāra: Himalayan-born Chef Rahul Rana is behind this fully vegetarian fine dining experience that celebrates the diverse cuisines of northeast India.
Avatara
11 hot new restaurant openings in Dubai

According to Karolak, the new rules are in line with other social changes implemented in recent years. These include the shift to a Saturday-Sunday weekend, which was previously on Friday and Saturday, food outlets being permitted to continue service during the daytime throughout the holy month of Ramadan, with significantly reduced restrictions, and the creation of a new family law for non-Muslim expat residents. The family law comes into effect in February and allows expats to deal with personal status issues (such as divorce, inheritance, and custody disputes) without having to return to their country of origin.

“Altogether, these social changes make Dubai an attractive city for a long-term presence and not just a short-term holiday hotspot,” says Karolak. “The new ruling also removed the paperwork and fees required for residents to apply for a liquor license, which is noteworthy.”

Local impact

But there could be a downside to the changes. Karolak points out that the restrictions on alcohol have meant that Dubai suffers little alcohol-related crime, such as driving under the influence and disorderly behavior.

It is unclear whether the new rules will be permanent. Karolak says the changes will be in place on a trial basis until the end of 2023, “And, no doubt, its extension or not will rely upon the impacts felt in the emirate.”

Dubai restaurants awarded first-ever Michelin stars for the Middle East

Samantha Wood, founder of Dubai-based restaurant review website FooDiva.net, believes that the new initiative will be a “fantastic boost” for Dubai’s tourism sector.

“We’ve already seen alcohol distributors drop their prices by 30% for both trade and retail,” Wood tells CNN. “The consumer is, naturally, expecting restaurants to follow and reduce prices on their alcoholic beverage lists by the same amount once orders for new stock kick in.”

But she suspects that not all restaurants will reflect the full tax cut in their prices. “I fear many restaurants will use this opportunity to minimize the impact of other rising costs and inflation, including the pending arrival of corporate tax,” she explains.

According to Wood, the move should also entice wider interest in Dubai from international wine and spirits brands which in the past regarded the emirate as cost prohibitive.

“It’s important to note that this new initiative is currently only for one year, a clever move to allow the authorities to monitor the situation and see if restaurants play ball by dropping prices,” she says. “I hope restaurateurs will see the big picture and drop prices sufficiently and promptly.”