Whether on a layover or as a destination, Dubai has a lot to keep you busy, from its artificial islands to desert interior. And there's plenty to places to update your Instagram and top up your cultural cachet too.

From the top of the world's tallest building to the underwater delights of the Arabian Gulf, buckle up as CNN Travel take you on a journey across Dubai from land, sea and air.