Picture perfect: Dubai's top Instagram spots

CNN StaffUpdated 5th February 2019
(CNN) — Dubai International Airport welcomed its billionth passenger in December 2018, and in January 2019 it was ranked the busiest airport in the world for international travelers for the fifth year in a row.
Whether on a layover or as a destination, Dubai has a lot to keep you busy, from its artificial islands to desert interior. And there's plenty to places to update your Instagram and top up your cultural cachet too.
From the top of the world's tallest building to the underwater delights of the Arabian Gulf, buckle up as CNN Travel take you on a journey across Dubai from land, sea and air.
Scroll through the gallery above for some of the emirate's most beautiful sights -- and importantly, what to do while you're there.
