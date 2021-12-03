Architectural photos of 1970s Dubai show the birth of the modern city

(CNN) — Dubai's skyline is adorned with record-breaking buildings. From the world's tallest building -- the 828-meter-tall (2,716-foot) Burj Khakifa -- to the world's tallest hotel -- the 356-meter-tall (1,168-foot) Gevora Hotel -- ambitious architectural projects populate the city.

These buildings are designed to give Dubai a reputation for architectural splendor, part of the city's pursuit of international recognition -- currently exemplified by the World Expo it's hosting for the next five months.

However, Dubai's desire for attention is not new. The desert city set out on its quest to become a place of architectural eye candy in the mid 1970s, when construction began on Dubai World Trade Centre , according to architect Todd Reisz, author of "Showpiece City: How architecture made Dubai."

He is the curator of exhibition "Off Centre / On Stage," which will run until mid-February next year at Jameel Art Centre in Dubai. It showcases and recalls an older Dubai at the time when it was beginning its transformation into the city of today.

It includes photographs taken between 1976 and 1979 by British architects Stephen Finch and Mark Harris who were engaged in imagining, designing and delivering the city's future, being both affiliated with John R. Harris & Partners, the British architectural firm behind the 149-meter-tall (489-foot) World Trade Centre.

This photograph of the Dubai World Trade Centre from 1977 -- which has been made into a postcard -- was taken by Stephen Finch, the lead architect for the tower. Courtesy Stephen Finch

Reisz said the words "On Stage" in the exhibition's name refer to "the fact that the city has actually been on stage for decades. It's used expos and exhibitions as a way to promote itself, and also to entice people to come and live there, to invest there. That's been the way the city has really been able to grow."

He added that as early as the 1960s, the leadership of Dubai was promoting it in international newspapers, trying to convince people it was city of the future.

Moving beyond the Creek

When visitors walk into the exhibition, they are greeted with an expansive view of Dubai Creek. Less than 200 years ago, Dubai was a small fishing village and the Creek was just an estuary. By the 1960s, it was an engineered canal, one of the city's first large-scale infrastructure projects, made to develop Dubai's reputation as a major trading hub.

Related content Private jet concept with a sundeck and dancefloor showcased at Dubai Airshow

"'Off centre' refers to the fact that the city for decades had been centered around Dubai Creek," said Reisz. "Dubai Creek was this defining geographical entity that allowed people to orient themselves. In the 1970s, we start to see that there's a gradual but unstoppable movement away from the Creek, especially toward the Abu Dhabi border.

"It doesn't start with the World Trade Centre but the World Trade Centre complex is really the moment where this dynamism is really defined so that the city is leaving the centre."

'Looking toward what's going to come'

Many of the photographs portray the people who were involved directly or indirectly in delivering Dubai's future -- from service industry workers to taxi drivers, said Reisz. Although, this future is ever-changing.

"There's always a kind of sense Dubai is like one big board that says, 'please excuse the mess, we're working on creating something bigger,'" he added.

Related content What to do in Dubai if you're visiting for Expo 2020

"Many times, people are looking more toward what's going to come and not looking back toward how we've gotten to where we are today. That, for me, was really important to show. Dubai is not a city that's risen from the sands, it's a city that's risen because of people. People who have made decisions in their lives to contribute to the city in some way."

The men in this 1977 image of Dubai Creek are looking towards the Municipality building, which is under construction. "You imagine maybe this is their second or third time in Dubai and they've seen Dubai Municipality building get larger each time they come to shore," said exhibition curator Todd Reisz. Courtesy John R.Harris Library

It was while writing "Showpiece City" that Reisz discovered the photographs, which are Kodachrome slides, a medium that captures rich colors. "Even in the middle of the day, the colors are just so saturated and attractive that you almost begin to hear the pictures," said Reisz.

While there are a few aerial shots, the majority of the exhibition photographs were taken from the ground, helping visitors see what it would have been like to walk through the city in the 1970s.

Reisz adds: "Whenever I hear someone say, 'there used to be nothing here,' ... I want to argue with them. I think it's really important to understand that there was always something there.