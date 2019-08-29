Need to escape the daily grind? This Dr. Seuss show will blow your mind

(Kilburn Experiences, LLC)

(CNN) — An exhibition's an exhibition, no matter how small -- although this one looks pretty big.

to be announced. The Dr. Seuss Experience is set to premiere on Oct. 26 in Toronto at the Square One shopping center, before making its way to US cities including Seattle, Boston and Houston, with exact dates and more citiesto be announced.

From "The Cat in the Hat" -- who was the epitome of the bad house guest, let's be honest -- to the rhythmic joy of the surreal "Green Eggs and Ham," the works of children's book author Dr. Seuss are as appealing now as they were 50 years ago.

If you still find yourself dreaming of stepping into the colorful locales that populate the Dr. Seuss's books, you're in luck -- the stunning new interactive exhibit will immerse visitors into their favorite picture books.

From a maze full of suspended balloons based on the inspirational "Oh, the Places You'll Go," and Truffula Trees from "The Lorax," plus chances to meet your favorite characters, the exhibition hopes to delight audiences of all ages, from wide-eyed kids to photo-snapping Instagrammers.

Mischief, fun and adventure

An artistic rendering of what the Seuss Experience is going to look like. Kilburn Experiences, LLC

The exhibition's apparently been two years in the making, a collaboration between Dr. Seuss Enterprises and the entertainment company Kilburn Live.

Spanning around 15,000 square feet, the plan is for the interaction will also change with the seasons, so don't be surprised if the Grinch turns up in December, ready to steal Christmas.

"'The Dr. Seuss Experience' brings the extraordinary world of Dr. Seuss to life and we couldn't be more thrilled to give everyone the opportunity to see and experience their favorite stories and characters as if they jumped right off the pages," said Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, in a statement.

You'll be able to step into the colorful, fun world of Dr Seuss. Kilburn Experiences, LLC

Dr. Seuss was the pen name of the late Theodor Seuss Geisel, a Massachusetts-born children's author who entertained kids across the globe with his illustrated tales filled to the brim with mischief, fun and adventure.

He won the Pulitzer Prize back in 1984.

Earlier in his career, Geisel worked as a political cartoonist and produced some controversial work during this period. The exhibition will not highlight this aspect of his life.

Tickets for the Toronto stint go on sale September 13, and you can check out www.drseussexperience.com to get registered for updates on advance registrations and future tour dates.

All the photos available so far are just renderings, so it'll be exciting to see all the places the Dr. Seuss exhibition will go to.