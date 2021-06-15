DestinationsFood & DrinkNewsStayVideo
Disneyland welcomes out-of-state visitors as California fully reopens

Marnie Hunter, CNNUpdated 15th June 2021
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 17: In this handout photo provided by Disney parks, Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring Academy Award-winning composer, Richard Sherman and Broadway actress and singer Ashley Brown July 17, 2015 in Anaheim, California. Celebrating six decades of magic, the Disneyland Resort Diamond Celebration features three new nighttime spectaculars that immerse guests in the worlds of Disney stories like never before with "Paint the Night," the first all-LED parade at the resort; "Disneyland Forever," a reinvention of classic fireworks that adds projections to pyrotechnics to transform the park experience; and a moving new version of "World of Color" that celebrates Walt Disneys dream for Disneyland. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)
(CNN) — Disneyland is welcoming out-of-state guests for the first time since March 2020, six weeks after the resort reopened to California residents.
With the full reopening of the state on June 15, Disneyland is also lifting many of its Covid-related restrictions.
Reservations and a valid ticket are required for guests ages 3 and older for the same day and same park they want to visit.
Proof of vaccination is not required, but guests will have to attest to their status, Disneyland outlined in its updated guidelines.
Face coverings are no longer required for fully vaccinated guests either indoors or outdoors. Face coverings are still required for unvaccinated guests ages 2 and up indoors, except when dining.
Disneyland has eliminated on-site temperature checks and is allowing guests to "self-determine" social distancing since the state has removed distancing requirements.
Disneyland notes that certain parks, attractions, restaurants, hotels and more "may be modified or unavailable."
Disneyland has a Covid-19 warning on its website, noting that senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are "especially vulnerable," and that guests visiting the resort voluntarily assume the risks associated with Covid-19.
"Help keep each other healthy," the warning concludes.
California has issued a travel advisory that recommends caution, testing, and self-quarantine for unvaccinated visitors from out of state and residents returning to the state, per CDC guidance. Fully vaccinated travelers can safely enter and travel within the state.
Top image: Disneyland celebrates its 60th anniversary in Anaheim, California, in this file photo from July 2015 (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images). CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.
