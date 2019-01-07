The average increase is eight percent, a company official said, but they vary by ticket. The one-day adult peak ticket price rose from $135 to $149, while the price of the one-day regular ticket, which blocks out some dates, rose from $117 to $129. The price of the one-day value ticket, which blocks out even more dates, rose from $97 to $104.

The most affordable (and limited use) annual Select pass increased from $369 to $399, while the most elite annual Premier pass (which combines Disneyland and Walt Disney World admission) increased from $1,579 to $1,949.

"We continue to provide our guests with a variety of ticket offerings to meet their needs, while helping us to spread visitation, better manage demand and deliver a great experience," said Liz Jaeger, Disneyland Resort spokesperson.

Related content New Disneyland book reveals how California theme park changed the world

The price of other passes, which allow visitors to visit other parks on the same or visit the same park on multiple days, also went up. Even parking increased from $20 to $25 per day.

Disneyland last raised its prices in February 2018.

Disney is softening the blow a bit by offering some discounts. A current offer discounts the daily rate to as little as $70 per day with the purchase of a "3-day, One Park" per day ticket (must be used by May 23, 2019). Southern California residents also qualify for discounts on multi-day tickets, which also expire on May 23.

Disney World's price increase did little to dampen enthusiasm for the Florida park, which was forced to close its doors to new visitors at one point on New Year's Eve last year, according to CNN affiliate WKMG.