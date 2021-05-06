Disney World ends temperature checks for guests and staff

(CNN) — Visitors to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, will be able to skip temperature checks at the park from May 16.

The company has announced on its website that it'll be phasing out on-site temperature screenings for cast members starting May 8 and for guests on May 16.

"Since reopening, we have considered guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and our own team of health and safety experts as we assess and update health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of Covid-19," Disney said in a statement.

"We will continue to follow the guidance of health and safety leaders going forward and most importantly encourage people to get vaccinated," it said.

Tickets still need to be bought in advance via the reservation system and face coverings are required for cast members and all guests aged 2 years old and over.

Most of Disney World's parks are now open, although much of May is already booked out. The Blizzard Beach water park reopened on March 7, but no reopening date has yet been set for Typhoon Lagoon

Social distancing must still be observed and parades and fireworks have been put on hold indefinitely in a bid to keep guests safely apart.

Capacity has also been cut, with numbers further limited in restaurants and in queues to prevent overcrowding.

Despite this, guests can still dine in at their favorite restaurants and enjoy the rides, though character meet-and-greets have been replaced by socially distanced character processions.

A new "Star Wars"-themed hotel, "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser," is set to open in the park's Epcot Resort Area in 2022, offering two-day, two-night, all-immersive vacation.