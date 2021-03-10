Disney World's theme park reservations are completely booked next week

(CNN) — Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is showing no availability at all four of its theme parks for next week and limited availability the rest of the month at some parks, the reservation website shows

From March 13 through March 19, Magic Kingdom, Disney's Animal Kingdom, Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios are showing no availability for either guests seeking only theme park tickets or resort guests seeking tickets.

According to the website, reservations at some parks are available later in March, a month during which many schools across the United States have their spring break.

Magic Kingdom's first availability is not until April 10, the reservations site shows.

As of Wednesday morning, all four parks showed simultaneous availability from April 11 through the summer.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, to enter a Disney theme park, you need a park reservation and valid admission for the park for each day you wish to visit. Each theme park is allowing a limited number of guests.

Face coverings are also required for all guests ages 2 and up, and temperature screenings are required to enter some locations.

The spike in demand at Disney World in Florida, which reopened in July, coincides with long-awaited news about the reopening of Disneyland in Southern California.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Tuesday that Disneyland is expected to reopen by "late April."