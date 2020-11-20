Disney World to bring back park hopping on January 1

(CNN) — Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando says it's bringing back the Park Hopper ticket on January 1, with some restrictions.

This ticket allows admission to more than one park on a single day.

A modified Park Hopper option will be available in 2021 but will require visitors to make reservations for their first park and physically go to that park before heading to another, Disney announced in a blog post on Friday.

Park Hopper hours will start at 2 p.m. each day and end at the park's closing time, according to Disney.

"These modifications are designed to help us continue managing attendance in a way that fosters physical distancing," the blog post said. "Additionally, other enhanced health and safety measures remain in effect, including face coverings required for all guests ages two and up."

Disney announced a phased reopening in late May before Florida and other Sun Belt states started to register significant spikes in Covid-19 cases.

The state had recorded more than 914,000 Covid-19 cases and 17,810 deaths through Friday. Only Texas and California have reported more coronavirus cases than Florida.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County, where Disney World is located, said via email Friday that, to date, it "has not seen any outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus associated with the local theme parks."

Disney has been modifying its guidelines since reopening in July.

For instance, guests had always been required to wear a face covering, but days after reopening, the rule was adjusted so visitors couldn't walk and eat at the same time. Now, eating and drinking in line at rides is prohibited in an effort to stop people from walking with their masks off.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek, in a call with investors last week , said park capacity has been increased since reopening.

Capacity was increased from 25% to 35% while still adhering "to the local guidelines and the guidelines that are stipulated by the CDC with the six-foot social distancing," Chapek said.

Florida's Phase 3 guidelines allow theme parks to operate at full capacity with limited social-distancing protocols if they choose to, according to the state's reopening guidelines.