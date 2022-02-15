US Disney resorts lift mask requirements for vaccinated guests

(CNN) — Face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated guests indoors and outdoors at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts beginning February 17.

Walt Disney World Resorts' new policy posted on its website states that those who are not fully vaccinated are expected to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations at its parks in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Face coverings will continue to be required by all guests 2 and older on enclosed transportation vehicles, including Disney buses, monorails and skyliner.

A Disneyland official confirmed to CNN that the resort in Anaheim, California, is also updating its policy effective February 17, aligning with Walt Disney World.

Related content The European art and architecture that inspired iconic Disney films

Disney's change follows Florida's Universal Orlando, which lifted its indoor and outdoor face covering requirement for fully vaccinated guests on Saturday.

Unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear face coverings indoors, Universal Orlando said in a statement to CNN.

Universal Orlando said it updated its policy based on "local conditions and trends."

In California, Universal Hollywood is still requiring guests to wear face coverings at all times, both indoors and outdoors, regardless of vaccination status in accordance with a Los Angeles County face covering mandate.