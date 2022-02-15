US Disney resorts lift mask requirements for vaccinated guests

(CNN) — Face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated guests indoors and outdoors at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts beginning February 17.
Walt Disney World Resorts' new policy posted on its website states that those who are not fully vaccinated are expected to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations at its parks in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Face coverings will continue to be required by all guests 2 and older on enclosed transportation vehicles, including Disney buses, monorails and skyliner.
A Disneyland official confirmed to CNN that the resort in Anaheim, California, is also updating its policy effective February 17, aligning with Walt Disney World.
Disney's change follows Florida's Universal Orlando, which lifted its indoor and outdoor face covering requirement for fully vaccinated guests on Saturday.
Unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear face coverings indoors, Universal Orlando said in a statement to CNN.
In California, Universal Hollywood is still requiring guests to wear face coverings at all times, both indoors and outdoors, regardless of vaccination status in accordance with a Los Angeles County face covering mandate.
Per Los Angeles County rules, Universal Hollywood also has a vaccination or negative Covid-19 test requirement for all guests 5 and older.
Top image: Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Matt Stroshane/Disney)