Traveling to Disney Parks during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Editor's Note — CNN Travel updates this article periodically. It was last updated in its entirety on December 28.

(CNN) — If you're planning a trip to one of the Disney Parks, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The basics

Disney Parks began to tentatively reopen over the summer, although restrictions are in place, with rules varying depending on each park's location.

What's on offer

The original and, some might say, best, theme parks, Disney's resorts remain a magical experience for all the family. From vertiginous rides to firework displays, and of course the chance to meet classic characters, a trip to a Disney Park makes memories that last a lifetime.

Who can go

Entry to each Disney Park is dependent on local travel restrictions. That means locations in the United States are only open to foreign visitors from outside the European Schengen Area, UK, Ireland, China, Iran and Brazil, while its Paris location is subject to France's entry rules, which prevent most non-EU nationals from coming into the country. Only locals and returning citizens can access its Tokyo and Hong Kong parks, while its Shanghai resort can only be accessed by locals or those who meet China's strict entry requirements, including two negative test results taken within 48 hours of departures.

What are the restrictions?

All Disney Parks require guests to wear masks, with some more stringent than others. Walt Disney World, Florida, mandates face coverings for everyone aged two years or over. Every park has reduced capacity, and guests must take a temperature check on entry and observe social distancing at all times.

What's the Covid situation?

Exact numbers of cases linked to Disney Parks are unclear.

What can visitors expect?

Disney World, Florida canceled its parade and fireworks indefinitely in a bid to keep guests safely apart. Parades are also suspended. Capacity has also been cut, with numbers further limited in restaurants and in queues to prevent overcrowding.

Despite this, guests can still meet their favorite characters, dine in at their favorite restaurants and enjoy the rides.

