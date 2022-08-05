The diamond-inspired superyacht concept with an on-board 'waterfall'

(CNN) — Real diamonds shouldn't float in water. But this brilliant new superyacht concept with an on board cinema, helipad and three integrated pools, is clearly an exception to the rule.

Designed by Italian studio Gabriele Teruzzi Yachts & Design, the Stella del Sud concept was inspired by the famous Cartier 128 carat diamond it takes its name from.

New renderings of the 110-meter (360 feet) vessel showcase its elegant, sharp lines, which resemble the form of a diamond shape, as well as a "spectacular side window glass design that connects all decks."

Floating jewel

A rendering of the Stella del Sud concept, which features an open beach area with three connecting pools. Gabriele Teruzzi Yacht & Design Studio

The vessel's endless glass panels are positioned to reflect the light, ensuring that it sparkles continuously.

On board, the superyacht is to be fitted with a long foredeck that holds a helipad, as well as a private lounge area with L-shaped sofas that's ideal for entertaining guests.

The main deck has room for eight VIP cabins, a gym, and a piano lounge area overlooking that impressive side window.

The 110-meter yacht concept was designed by the Gabriele Teruzzi Yacht & Design studio. Gabriele Teruzzi Yacht & Design Studio

A luxurious open beach club, which happens to be based on the Royal Palace of Caserta, a former royal residence in southern Italy created by the Bourbon King Charles III as a rival to Versailles, is among its many stand out features.

The spacious area comprises three connected swimming pools across various levels, creating what Teruzi describes as a "waterfall effect."

Unparalleled views

The vessel features a main saloon with panoramic windows that display "rain effect" lighting at night. Gabriele Teruzzi Yacht & Design Studio

According to the design team, the vessel's split levels have been "strategically designed" to offer passengers an unparalleled sea view from the main saloon, surrounded by large panoramic windows that display "rain effect" lighting at night time.

There's also a 3,500-square-foot sun deck with a lounge area, a hot tub, as well as an al fresco dining space with a round table.

The owner's cabin has an aquarium built into the ceiling over the bed. Gabriele Teruzzi Yacht & Design Studio

You'd expect a lavish owner's suite on a superyacht as opulent as this, and the Stella del Sud doesn't disappoint.

Occupying much of the bridge deck, it comes with "his and hers'" bathrooms, walk-in wardrobes, and a salt wall, but the highlight here is undoubtedly the aquarium that's installed in the ceiling over the bed.

Time to shine?

The superyacht's sundeck will be feature an outdoor dining table. Gabriele Teruzzi Yacht & Design Studio

There's also added entertainment in the form of a cinema, which will be erected in the bilge deck in order to take advantage of the dark environment and ensure the best possible on board viewing experience.

Meanwhile, both sides of the hull are fitted with two shell doors that open out in two separate terraces measuring 30 square meters.

The concept was inspired by the Cartier 128 carat diamond of the same name. Gabriele Teruzzi Yacht & Design Studio

The Stella del Sud remains just a concept at present, but will this "glistening diamond" get the chance to shine on the water in the not too distant future?

The team at Gabriele Teruzzi Yachts & Design have been tightlipped about any further developments with the design, but it's certainly attracting a lot of attention.