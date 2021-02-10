Coast Guard rescues 3 Cubans from deserted island where they lived off coconuts for 33 days

(CNN) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three Cuban nationals from a deserted Bahaman island, where they had been living off coconuts for 33 days, the agency announced.

"It was incredible. I don't know how they did it. I was amazed they were in as good as shape as they were," Lt. Justin Dougherty told CNN affiliate WPLG.

While doing routine patrols on Monday, US Coast Guard aircrews saw the two men and a woman waving makeshift flags on Anguilla Cay, located in a chain of islands between the Lower Florida Keys and Cuba. The Coast Guard dropped down a radio, food, and water to the trio on Monday and rescued them off the island on Tuesday.

The Cubans' boat capsized in rough waters about five weeks ago, the trio told the Coast Guard, and they swam to the island.

The trio reportedly had no serious injuries but were flown to the Lower Keys Medical Center to be checked out.