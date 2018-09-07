(CNN) — After years of speculation by conspiracy theorists, officials at the Denver International Airport in Colorado have finally admitted that something's going on.
The 32-foot-tall "Mustang" statue rears up by the road leading to Denver International Airport
Courtesy Denver International Airport
It's all very suspicious to some people, who are convinced the airport is part of a plot by the Freemasons, or the Illuminati, or a colony of lizard people.
They put up huge signs featuring gargoyles and space aliens. One poster asks "What's happening behind this wall?"
It says the airport was dedicated on March 19, 1994, and if you add the numbers 1+9+1+9+9+4 you get 33. Den Files says that is the highest level that one can obtain in the Freemasonry.
A time capsule and plaques placed around the airport include Masonic symbols and credit the New World Airport Commission -- a group that doesn't exist and sounds suspiciously similar to the New World Order.
This has fueled rumors that the airport is a headquarters for the world's elite, or possibly a cabal of lizard people, to ride out the end of the world, according to the site.
Some of the airport's murals are also filled with apocalyptic symbolism.
The mural "Children of the World Dream of Peace" features some violent imagery, but celebrates peace triumphing over war.
Courtesy Denver International Airport
Travelers will get to see what's really behind all the walls in late 2021, when the final phase of the project is scheduled to be completed.