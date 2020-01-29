There's only one US state with no commercial airline service. That's about to change

(CNN) — Small but mighty, the state of Delaware has a long and proud history as one of the original 13 colonies, becoming a state in 1776 two months after the signing of the US Declaration of Independence.

What the second-smallest US state -- with a total area of just 1,982 square miles -- doesn't have right now is regular commercial airline service.

It's the only state in the union without it, according to Airports Council International, an industry trade group.

Even the smallest US state, Rhode Island, has commercial flights out of T.F. Green Airport

The indignity of it all: The state's nearly 1 million residents must drive to Philadelphia; Newark, New Jersey; Washington or other cities if they want to hop on a passenger airplane.

"We are happy to offer nonstop flights to Orlando this summer, making trips to the most popular leisure destination in the US even more convenient and attractive," Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines, said in a press release

Delaware Governor John Carney welcomed Fronter Airlines back to the state. Governor John Carney/Twitter

Delaware Governor John Carney announced the airline's return on his weekly schedule

"We're pleased to welcome Frontier back to the State of Delaware and the Wilmington -- New Castle Airport," said Carney.

"We've made significant infrastructure investments at the airport, and Frontier's return will give Delawareans and travelers in the region a low-cost, convenient way to travel with their families."