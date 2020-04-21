A vandal who left graffiti around Death Valley National Park has confessed and apologized, agency says

The man wrote "Steve & Lacy" on rocks, a well and other historic structures throughout Death Valley National Park in January 2019 and January 2020. He left graffiti in Echo Canyon, Butte Valley, Homestake Dry Camp, and Crankshaft Junction, the release said. His notes included "Steve & Lacy Camped Here" and "Steve & Lacy Were Here" with dates next to them.

A vandal who left graffiti in multiple places in Death Valley confessed and apologized. National Park Service

The man, a British Columbia resident referred to only as Steve, called to confess on April 17 just days after NPS shared images of the vandalism on social media in an attempt to identify the culprit.

Steve told a NPS investigating park ranger that an acquaintance brought the social media post to his attention. He confessed and apologized, according the press release.

As for Lacy, the release said she is 'blameless -- she is a dog."