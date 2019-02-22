10 of the best Da Nang hotels on the beach

(CNN) — In late February, US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for their second summit

The leaders were reportedly considering two Vietnamese destinations -- Hanoi and Da Nang -- for their February 27-28 meetings, eventually settling on the former.

But while the historic Vietnamese capital promises more than its fair share of charms, from the labyrinthine Old Quarter to top-notch street food , the pair is missing out on a chance to soak up some sun in one of Vietnam's most beautiful beach destinations.

Just a one-hour flight south of Hanoi, Da Nang -- often spelled Danang, as well -- offers easy access to the UNESCO-listed Hoi An Ancient Town, addictive banh mi and some of the best beaches in Vietnam

We're talking calm waves, powdery white sand and dozens of seafront resorts from which to choose.

So where should you stay in paradise? Here are 10 of the top Da Nang hotels on the beach -- all fit for world leaders:

The InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort is one of the newest resorts to be built in this beautiful part of Vietnam. InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort

Set in the midst of the Son Tra Peninsula Nature Reserve, northeast of the city, the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort is one of the most exclusive properties in the region.

Designed by prolific resort architect Bill Bensley , the hotel's 201 pavilion-like hotel rooms and villas are scattered throughout the forested hillsides of "Monkey Mountain."

It's far from a misnomer. You're highly likely to run into troops of curious red-shanked douc langurs, known for their vibrant brick-red faces and whiskery white beards.

Wildlife and all, this is the kind of hotel that's hard to leave. There's haute French cuisine from acclaimed chef Pierre Gagnaire at La Maison 1888, early morning tai chi sessions, guided forest walks and an inviting infinity pool.

Then there's the riverside HARNN Heritage Spa where you can try a PEDI:MANI:CURE treatment by Bastien Gonzalez (a podiatry-influenced treatment that promotes foot health and natural nails).

At the base of Monkey Mountain, there's a 700-meter (2,300-foot) private beach and the alfresco Barefoot bar -- accessible via a glass-enclosed funicular that chugs up and down the slope.

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An

This beautiful Four Seasons property offers access to both stunning beaches and UNESCO sites. Four Seasons

Another front-runner is Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An. It plays host to 100 spacious villas, 40 of which have private pools.

The hotel, about 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) south of Da Nang, emerged from a revamp in 2016. So you can count on freshly landscaped grounds and locally inspired interior design, as well as architecture that pays tribute to the UNESCO-listed Tu Duc royal tombs in Hué.

The Four Seasons property ensures relaxation with thoughtful touches, from tea and refreshing hand towels upon arrival to open-air terraces and 86 acres of tropical gardens.

For explorers of all ages, the hotel organizes custom excursions, such as a trip to nearby Phuoc Hai village where you can fish with local residents and learn to paddle around in a traditional Vietnamese bamboo basket boat.

And if you simply want to unplug at the resorts, there's plenty to do: three infinity pools, a 1-kilometer-long white sand beach, an on-site cooking school, four tennis courts, a basketball court and a particularly notable spa.

Inspired by Zen teachings, the Heart of the Earth Spa is home to eight pavilions that appear to float about a lotus pond.

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An ; Block Ha My Dong B, Dien Duong Ward, Dien Ban Town, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam; +84 235 3940 000

Fusion Maia

Fusion Maia sits on the southern end of beautiful My Khe Beach and features an infinity pool. Fusion Maia Danang

A wellness traveler's dream hotel, Fusion Maia Da Nang revolves around healthy dining, holistic rejuvenation and sheer relaxation.

The hotel sits on the southern end of beautiful My Khe Beach, but most guests come for the appealing "all-spa inclusive" concept.

It's exactly what it sounds like: Guests can book as many spa treatments as they please at no extra cost.

To give you an idea of the possibilities, the spa menu features stretch release massages, sleep therapies, holistic head therapies, aromatherapy facials, mani-pedis, lotus root scrubs, aloe wraps, bamboo massages -- it would take weeks to try every treatment.

Better yet, complimentary wellness sessions are also included in room rates. That means you can join as many daily beach yoga, meditation tai chi and "warrior workout" sessions as you like.

As for accommodations, they're about as luxe as you'd imagine. Sporting a subdued white and soft pink color palette, every villa has its own private pool and complimentary "breakfast anywhere, anytime" service.

Yep, that includes bedside, poolside, beachfront -- you name it.

Fusion Maia ; Vo Nguyen Giap Street, Khue My Ward, Ngu Hanh Son District, Da Nang, Vietnam; +84 236 3967 999

Naman Retreat

Da Nang's Naman Retreat stretches across a beachfront plot flanked by two golf courses, but the hotel is best known for its eco-conscious design.

Dramatic bamboo architecture is found at every turn. At the entrance, a vaulted lobby greets guests with high ceilings and intricate woven bamboo details, while the open-air restaurants and bars showcase sculptural bamboo decor.

A beachfront villa is the room to book if you're hoping to start the day with sand between your toes.

In addition to three well-designed rooms, the villa includes lots of perks, such as a private concierge, complimentary transfers, welcome wine and special dining.

After a day out exploring the ancient city of Hoi An, the Pure Spa is a particularly pleasant place to unwind.

The setting immerses guests in nature -- picture hanging garlands that tumble into a garden courtyard and jungle views from every treatment room.

Naman Retreat ; Truong Sa Road, Ngu Hanh Son District, Da Nang, Vietnam; +84 236 3959 888

Pullman Danang Beach Resort

Pullman Danang Beach Resort offers an extensive range of water and family-friendly activities. Pullman Danang Beach Resort

Another crowd-pleaser is the Pullman Danang Beach Resort.

This freshly renovated property sits on a private stretch of Bac My An Beach, offering lifeguard services, a kids' beachfront playground and plenty of water-oriented activities: surfing, body boarding, kayaking and Jet Skis, just to name a few.

Inside, guests will encounter lots of wood and local accents, such as Vietnamese textiles, art and ceramics.

If you're set on a sea-facing room, we'd recommend booking a deluxe room or one of the suites as entry-level rooms overlook the hotel's gardens.

The top choices for families are one or two-bedroom cottages, which sit in a little beachfront village away from the main resort. These cottages provide a more residential-style experience with private gardens, outdoor decks, living rooms and al fresco showers.

Pullman Danang Beach Resort ; 101 Nguyen Giap Street, Khue My, Ngu Hanh Son, Da Nang, Vietnam; +84 236 395 8888

Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa

Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa offers 375 villas and rooms. Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa

For those seeking every service under the sun and then some, the Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa makes for a convenient home base.

The family-friendly hotel has no less than five pools, a kids' camp, outdoor yoga pavilion, tennis courts, multiple restaurants, laundry services, fitness center, full-service spa, direct beach access and more.

All with sea views, the 375 rooms and villas feel spacious and relatively minimalistic -- think white linens, timber floors, and Vietnamese-inspired bamboo lanterns.

For a quieter atmosphere, it's worth upgrading to a Regency Club room to take advantage of the private pool, dedicated concierge and complimentary cocktail hour.

Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa ; 5 Truong Sa Street, Hoa Hai Ward, Ngu Hanh Son District, Da Nang, Vietnam; +84 236 398 1234

Grandvrio Ocean Resort Danang

The experience at Grandvrio Ocean Resort Danang is luxurious and affordable. Grandvrio Ocean Resort

Designed to feel like a village, Grandvrio Ocean Resort Danang channels the Japanese concept of omotenashi -- namely anticipatory, seamless service that makes every guest feel like royalty.

The setting's not bad either. Featuring cheery orange-tiled roofs and rows of green palm trees, the resort sits in between Da Nang and Hoi An on a clean, soft stretch of sand.

But the real beauty of Grandvrio is its versatility. The experience is as affordable or as luxe as you make it, thanks to a range of room types that hit every price point.

Standard rooms are perfectly pleasant while villas pile on the luxuries with private pools, gardens and outdoor dining rooms.

Grandvrio is a good choice for families, offering a host of immersive kids' activities, a beach volleyball court, pool tables, as well as countless water activities for nonstop action.

Grandvrio Ocean Resort Danang ; Vo Nguyen Giap, Dien Ngoc, Dien Ban, Quang Nam, Vietnam; +84 235 3788 994

Premier Village Danang Resort

An upscale option that's great for groups and larger families, Premier Village Danang Resort sits on the edge of My An Beach surrounded by a lush, tropical forest.

The all-villa resort provides a mix of garden, ocean access and beachfront cottages. All of them come with a private kitchen, pool and colorful contemporary decor.

The hotel has it all: spa, fitness center, bikes for hire, board games and a kids' club to entertain the little ones.

One of the highlights is Nautica Beach Club, an elevated beachfront deck overlooking the sea that comes with sleek daybeds, casual bites and a full bar for sundowners.

Premier Village Danang Resort ; 99 Vo Nguyen Giap Street, My An Ward, Ngu Hanh Son District, Da Nang, Vietnam; +84 2363 919 999

Victoria Hoi An Beach Resort and Spa

Victoria Hoi An Beach Resort owns a fleet of sidecars to take guests on tours around Hoi An. Victoria Hoi An Beach Resort and Spa

Victoria Hoi An Beach Resort and Spa weaves together two epochs with its mix of Old World colonial aesthetics and modern Vietnamese accents.

The effect is beautiful, particularly in the lobby and lounges where carved wooden doors and deep red hues add a sense of drama to the atmosphere.

Walls in the rooms echo the moody red shade, offset by lattice wood details and regal purple accents.

Elsewhere around the grounds, there's a palm-fringed infinity pool and an all-day Vietnamese restaurant.

You can enjoy three bars: There's thatched-roof Faifo Bar, which ensures pool-goers stay hydrated; Elephant Bar, the place to go for a round of pool; and Cham Bar, which turns up the energy with a live band come evening.

Keen to explore the area? The hotel offers private sidecar tours of Hoi An and the surrounding region, so you can visit nearby villages and rice paddies with ease.

Victoria Hoi An Beach Resort and Spa ; Cua Dai Beach, Hoi An Town, Quang Nam, Vietnam; +84 235 3927 040

Vinpearl Premium Da Nang

Vinpearl Premium Da Nang's rooms were inspired by 20th century France. Vin Pearl

Vinpearl Premium Da Nang sits on the silvery shores of Non Nuoc Beach, but this isn't your typical beach resort.

Instead of breezy color palettes and casual coastal interiors, the resort goes the regal route with a more formal, 20th-century French design.

The rooms will effectively transport you back 100 years with their wooden headboards and classic furniture, crimson accents and standalone tubs.

Most impressive are the four-bedroom garden villas, which would feel at home in Europe. Visualize classic wood furniture, four-poster beds, pastoral artwork, private pools and panoramic sea views.