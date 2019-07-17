Sail away: These are the world's most popular cruise destinations

(CNN) — We know it's about the journey -- not just the destination -- on a cruise ship.

But there are those spectacular destinations that make it worth spending thousands to disembark your floating playground/hotel to explore.

Avignon, France, won two Cruise Critic awards. Cruise Critic

Avignon, in France's Provence region, was named most popular cruise destination of the year, according to Cruise Critic's fourth annual Cruisers' Choice destination awards , which published Wednesday. (Avignon was also named best European river cruise destination.)

Bora Bora came in second place; Glacier Bay, Alaska in third place; Vienna, Austria in fourth place; Singapore in fifth place; and Kirkwall, Scotland in sixth place.

"For most travelers, the decision of where to cruise is made before they think about all the other pieces of the cruise planning process," said Colleen McDaniel, editor-in-chief of Cruise Critic, in a statement.

The Cruise Critic team bases its rankings on thousands of consumer ratings and reviews submitted on Cruise Critic.com, covering more than 500 ports of call worldwide.

Norway dominated the rankings

Flam, Norway, is the top-rated port in the Baltic and Scandinavia region. Cruise Critic

Four Norwegian cities took seventh through tenth places.

"Norway cruises continue to grow in popularity, and the more people who want to go there, the more cruise lines are adding itineraries and sailings to meet traveler needs," McDaniel told CNN. She credits Disney's hit movie "Frozen" with increasing travel to Norway.

"We've also seen growing interest in northern lights cruises in the region as well," she said. "You're able to sail far from land to get some pretty spectacular viewing opportunities."

Quebec City won best US/Canadian port. Cruise Critic

Cruise Critic also named the top cruise destinations in 18 regions around the world, as well as the best cruise lines to book to visit each region.

Quebec City was named the top cruise destination in the United States/Canada region, while Disney Cruise Line's Castaway Cay was named the best cruise line private island.

The world's 10 most popular ports

Glacier Bay is the top-rated destination in Alaska for the fourth year in a row. Cruise Critic

1. Avignon, France (also No. 1 European river cruise destination)

2. Bora Bora (also No. 1 South Pacific cruise destination)

3. Glacier Bay, Alaska (also No. 1 Alaska cruise destination)

4. Vienna, Austria

5. Singapore (also No. 1 Asia cruise destination)

6. Kirkwall, Scotland (also No. 1 British Isles and Western Europe cruise destination)

7. Flam, Norway (also No. 1 Baltic and Scandinavia cruise destination)

8. Eidfjord, Norway

9. Oslo, Norway

10. Geiranger, Norway

The regional winners

Bonaire is the top-rated port in the Southern Caribbean region. Cruise Critic

Top-rated port in Alaska: Glacier Bay

Best large ship line in Alaska: Holland America Line

Best small ship line in Alaska: Lindblad Expeditions

Top-rated port in Asia: Singapore

Best large ship line in Asia: Celebrity Cruises

Best small ship line in Asia: Star Clippers

Top-rated port in Australia and New Zealand: Hobart, Australia

Best large ship line in Australia and New Zealand: Princess Cruises

Best small ship line in Australia and New Zealand: True North Adventure Cruises

Top-rated port in the Baltic and Scandinavia: Flam, Norway

Best large ship line in the Baltic and Scandinavia: Princess Cruises

Best small ship line in the Baltic and Scandinavia: Viking Ocean Cruises

Top-rated port in the Eastern Caribbean, Bahamas and Bermuda: King's Wharf, Bermuda

Best Large ship line in the Eastern Caribbean, Bahamas and Bermuda: Disney Cruise Line

Best small ship line in the Eastern Caribbean, Bahamas and Bermuda: Windstar Cruises

Top-rated port in the Southern Caribbean: Bonaire

Best large ship line in the Southern Caribbean: Celebrity Cruises

Best small ship line in the Southern Caribbean: Seabourn Cruise Line

Venice is the top-rated port in the Eastern Mediterranean. Cruise Critic

Top-rated port in the Western Caribbean and Riviera Maya: Cozumel, Mexico

Best large ship line in the Western Caribbean and Riviera Maya: Disney Cruise Line

Best small ship line in the Western Caribbean and Riviera Maya: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Top-rated port in the British Isles and Western Europe: Kirkwall, Scotland

Best large ship line in the British Isles and Western Europe: Cunard Line

Best small ship line in the British Isles and Western Europe: Viking Ocean Cruises

Top-rated port in the Eastern Mediterranean: Venice, Italy

Best large ship line in the Eastern Mediterranean: Celebrity Cruises

Best small ship line in the Eastern Mediterranean: Star Clippers

Top-rated European river port: Avignon, France

Best European river line: Avalon Waterways

Top-rated port in the Western Mediterranean: Villefranche-sur-Mer, France

Best large ship line in the Western Mediterranean: Royal Caribbean International

Best small ship line in the Western Mediterranean: Azamara Club Cruises

Top-rated port in Hawaii: Honolulu

Best large ship line in Hawaii: Carnival Cruise Line

Bora Bora is the top-rated Port in the South Pacific. Cruise Critic

Top-rated port in the Mexican Riviera: Huatulco

Best large ship line in the Mexican Riviera: Holland America Line

Top-rated port in the Panama Canal and Central America: Fuerte Amador

Best large ship line in the Panama Canal and Central America: Holland America Line

Top-rated port in South America and Antarctica: Stanley, Falkland Islands

Best large ship line in South America and Antarctica: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best small ship line in South America and Antarctica: Hurtigruten

Top-rated port in the South Pacific: Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Best large ship line in the South Pacific: Royal Caribbean International

Best small ship line in the South Pacific: Ponant

Top-rated port in the US and Canada: Quebec City, Canada

Best large ship line in the US and Canada: Princess Cruises

Best small ship line in the US and Canada: Crystal Cruises

Best river line in the US and Canada: American Queen Steamboat Company