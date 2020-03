How passengers are reacting to the Europe travel ban

(CNN) — Widespread confusion and frantic Googling characterized the first several hours of President Trump's coronavirus-induced Europe travel ban.

Trump announced on Wednesday that the US "will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days."

The ban, slated to begin on Friday, only applies to foreign nationals, not American citizens, their immediate family members and legal permanent residents.

Returning travelers will be screened prior to entering the US and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The ban also does not apply to all of Europe, but currently stretches only to countries in the Schengen zone, which allows free movement through European Union countries.

This sudden move, and the uncertainty around the exact details, prompted panic among travelers planning to transit between Europe and the US in upcoming weeks.

'Banning travel from the whole continent does not seem fair'

Even though the rules only come into effect this Friday evening, Fanny Alda Putri canceled her Thursday flight to Los Angeles because she did not want to take any risks.

The 28-year-old Indonesian, who is a Dutch resident, said the ban led her to abandon an eight-day holiday to California, leaving her $2,000 out of pocket.

"I think every government has the right to take preventive measures to halt the spread. However, banning travel from the whole continent does not seem fair," Putri told CNN, adding that she is still waiting on Delta Air Lines to give her guidance about whether she will get a refund.

Related content Airlines are scrambling to understand and implement new coronavirus travel restrictions

Meanwhile, Simon P, a French cybersecurity expert who lives in Luxembourg and declined to give his last name, told CNN that he canceled his first holiday in 18 months following the travel ban announcement.

"During the night all my friends sent me screenshots of Trump saying we [people traveling from Schengen zone] are banned, so basically I am canceling $2,000 worth of hotels in the US, a car rental and flights," he said.

He said that some of the hotels he called told him they were fielding thousands of cancellations from Europeans, adding that the ban did not make much sense logically.

"All the money I was about to spend in the US will be spent in a country that accepts me," he said.

Related content Travel advice for coronavirus: Everything you need to know

'I understand the need for the ban'

Many travelers are unsure how airlines will handle the situation, and whether they will be able to get money back.

A traveler who identified herself as Madhulika, 33, is originally from India, and currently lives in Paris, France, where she works for a large financial services firm.

Her best friend, based in Seattle in the US, was due to travel to Paris to visit in two weeks time. The trip has been thrown into jeopardy since the announcement of the travel ban.

Madhulika says she's still trying to get through to Icelandair to find out what the story is as her friend was set to travel with the airline between Seattle and Paris, transiting through Keflavik.

"We don't know if the travel restrictions are only for 30 days or more, so we don't know whether to cancel the ticket, change the dates or just forget about the trip this year," she tells CNN.

She's unsure whether they will be able to get any money back.

"It is a scary time, especially for those whose immunity is compromised (like a few of my friends and loved ones). So I understand the need for the ban," she adds.

"I just hope the airlines don't take this opportunity and uncertainty to make a quick buck."

Related content Attractions closed and events canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

Alternative transport options

As travel restrictions have heightened over the past few weeks, and some countries, including Italy, have introduced lockdown measures, the status of commercial air travel has been increasingly shaky.

That trend looks set to continue as Americans in Europe work out how to get home ASAP.

Adam Twidell, CEO of private jet provider Privatefly says there has been "a significant number of requests in the past few hours from Americans currently in Europe, looking to fly back to the US."

There have also been inquiries from US citizens wanting to head to the UK, which is currently exempt from the travel ban.

Twidell says most inquiries are coming from people looking to reunite their families.

"One client is flying his daughter home to the US from university in France, and several of her fellow students (who are also US citizens) are sharing the flight back with her."

Related content Private jets are taking off because of coronavirus

Family separations

Writer Beth Kander, based in Chicago, is currently attending a writer's retreat in Versailles, France, with other American authors and playwrights.

The trip was booked a year ago, she says.

"Before departing last week for the long-awaited trip, I nearly canceled -- several other attendees did cancel," Kander tells CNN. "For me, the biggest factor is my three-year-old. The idea of not being able to get home to her is awful.

"I thought I'd made the right call, coming on this trip ... but when my phone started buzzing at 2:30 a.m. local time, I suddenly feared it was the wrong thing to have done."

When the ban was first announced, the details were unclear.

"Everyone in the house really panicked, initially thinking in the middle of the night that we had less than a day to figure out how to get home," she says.

Still, Kander is worried about getting home. She's got a flight booked for Saturday, and she's struggling to get through to her airline to confirm details.

"I am very concerned about flights being canceled," she says.

"Also the initial communication was so awful, and everything has been handled so poorly, I won't really feel at ease until I'm actually home.